Friends in Venezuela voice confidence in Việt Nam’s NA, People’s Council election

HÀ NỘI — Friends in Venezuela have showed confidence that Việt Nam will continue its development successes in the upcoming term of the legislature, as the country prepares to hold the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure on March 15.

During a recent visit to the Vietnamese Embassy in Caracas, Dr. Carolus Wimmer, President of the Venezuela - Vietnam Friendship House, extended his warm congratulations to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam as the country makes thorough preparations for the important political event.

Wimmer noted that the careful, responsible and transparent preparations for the election demonstrate the strength of Việt Nam’s great national unity bloc as well as the solid foundation of its political system.

He also highly valued the prominent achievements made by the Vietnamese NA in the previous term, particularly in improving the legal framework, promoting socio-economic development and strengthening the role of the legislative body in the country’s political life.

He expressed his belief that, with broad public consensus and the long-standing tradition of national unity, the upcoming election will usher in a new legislative term that is dynamic and effective, capable of building on previous achievements and helping Việt Nam move forward steadily on its journey of development and international integration.

He also held discussions with Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ on measures to further strengthen people-to-people exchanges and promote the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Wimmer emphasised that the Venezuelan people have always held deep affection and admiration for Việt Nam, viewing the country as a symbol of resilience in the struggle for national independence as well as a model of success in national construction and development. He affirmed that the VVFH will continue to work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy to organise practical activities aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening the friendship between the two countries’ people.

For his part, Ambassador Mỹ expressed appreciation for the active role played by the VVFH in recent years, particularly through cultural and academic exchanges as well as programmes promoting Vietnamese history and culture among Venezuelan friends.

According to the diplomat, these activities have contributed significantly to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples while helping promote the image of Việt Nam and its people in Venezuela.

The two sides noted that the friendship between Việt Nam and Venezuela has been built on a shared history of solidarity in the struggle for national independence, peace and justice.

In recent years, the Venezuela–Việt Nam Friendship House has worked closely with the Vietnamese Embassy to organise a wide range of meaningful activities, including seminars on Việt Nam’s history, cultural exhibitions, commemorations of President Hồ Chí Minh, and events marking diplomatic milestones between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed and agreed on several key directions for cooperation in 2026, including organising academic seminars on Việt Nam–Venezuela relations, and cultural exchange programmes to promote Việt Nam’s image to the Venezuelan public.

They agreed to further promote youth and student exchanges as well as educational programmes on Vietnamese history and culture, helping strengthen connections between young people and laying a sustainable foundation for the Việt Nam – Venezuela friendship in the future.

The two sides pledged to maintain regular exchanges and close coordination in implementing cooperation activities, thereby promoting the role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening solidarity and friendship between the peoples of the two countries. — VNA/VNS