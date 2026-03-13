More requirements for NA deputies' standards in new term: NA Vice Chairwoman says

HÀ NỘI — Ahead of the upcoming elections for deputies to the 16th term of the National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, Nguyễn Thị Thanh, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly and Standing Vice Chairwoman of the National Election Council, speaks with Chính Phủ (Government Electronic) newspaper about new expectations regarding the standards of elected representatives and the requirements needed to ensure that every vote cast by citizens reflects genuine trust in a streamlined, professional and action-oriented representative system.

As Việt Nam continues restructuring its State apparatus towards a leaner and more effective model while moving to a two-tier local government system, could you explain the new features in the standards for deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils in the coming term?

As the country continues to streamline the organisational structure of its political system to ensure greater efficiency and effectiveness, while gradually completing the model of a two-tier local government system, expectations for deputies in the next term of the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils are becoming more demanding, comprehensive and substantive.

Fundamentally, the standards for candidates remain those prescribed by law. Deputies must demonstrate loyalty to the nation, the people and the Constitution, possess firm political qualities and strong moral integrity, maintain close ties with voters and have the competence, qualifications and conditions necessary to perform their duties effectively.

However, in the current context the interpretation and emphasis of these criteria have evolved in several notable ways.

First, greater emphasis is placed on political courage and an innovative mindset, the willingness to think boldly, act decisively and take responsibility. As the State apparatus becomes more streamlined, with clearer mandates and responsibilities for each level of governance, the role of elected representatives in supervising activities and deciding major issues becomes more substantive. Deputies must therefore move beyond formal representation and demonstrate clear viewpoints, the capacity for constructive debate and the ability to contribute meaningfully to policymaking.

Second, there are higher expectations regarding professional competence and legislative, supervisory and decision-making skills. For NA deputies, the process of building and perfecting a socialist rule-of-law State, alongside digital transformation, the development of the digital and green economies and deeper international integration, requires solid knowledge and strong policy analysis capabilities.

For deputies of People’s Councils, the two-tier local government model clarifies the authority of provincial and communal levels. This demands representatives who have a deep understanding of local realities and the ability to examine proposals, oversee implementation and decide on issues that directly affect citizens and grassroots communities.

Third, greater importance is placed on genuine representation and close engagement with the people. As the administrative system becomes leaner, the distance between the Government and citizens must be reduced. Deputies should serve as a two-way bridge, promptly conveying the legitimate aspirations of voters while effectively communicating the Party and State’s policies to the public.

Fourth, the composition of candidates must strike a balance between structure and quality. The process of nomination, consultation and candidate selection must prioritise competence while ensuring appropriate representation of women, young people, non-Party members and individuals from various sectors, professions and regions, thereby reflecting the diversity of society.

The two-tier local government model places greater demands on the ability of local authorities to supervise and make important decisions. In your view, how should the structure and standards of People’s Council deputies be designed so that they not only represent voters but also possess sufficient capacity to shape policy, provide oversight and control power in the new context?

Operating under the two-tier local government model requires further clarification of the roles, authority and responsibilities of each level of administration while enhancing the substantive functioning of People’s Councils as local state power bodies.

In this context expectations for People’s Council deputies extend beyond representational roles. They must possess the capacity to formulate policy, supervise government activities and ensure effective oversight of power.

In terms of structure, it remains important to ensure broad representation. At the same time particular attention must be paid to professional expertise, practical experience and the ability to participate in key local decisions. The composition of deputies should reflect balanced representation of major State management sectors, key socio-economic industries, the business community, intellectuals and different segments of society. However structural representation cannot be treated as an end in itself. Rather it must serve the ultimate goal of improving the quality and effectiveness of People’s Council operations.

Regarding standards, the two-tier model will make the scope of responsibilities and decision-making tasks at each level of government more clearly defined and concentrated. People’s Council deputies must therefore possess the ability to analyse policies, read and critically assess reports, proposals and draft resolutions and maintain independent and objective thinking when making decisions related to socio-economic development, public finance, public investment, planning and land management, areas that profoundly influence citizens’ lives and the sustainable development of localities.

Supervisory skills must also be strengthened. Oversight in the new context goes beyond questioning officials at council sessions. It includes monitoring the implementation of resolutions, conducting thematic supervision, undertaking field surveys and recommending policy improvements. Deputies should take proactive responsibility for the issues they raise before voters.

Equally important are political integrity and accountability. As decentralisation and delegation of authority expand, mechanisms for controlling power must become more robust. Deputies must maintain objectivity and fairness, free from narrow interests while maintaining close and regular contact with voters to ensure that decisions reflect the common good.

In essence under the two-tier system People’s Councils must function as effective institutions of representation and oversight at the local level. Consequently designing the structure and standards of deputies must shift from ensuring mere representation to ensuring sufficient competence, courage and accountability before the people.

How do you assess the requirement to improve the quality of elected deputies in order to strengthen voters’ trust? In your view, what is the key factor to ensure that each ballot truly reflects voters’ expectations for a streamlined, professional and action-oriented representative system?

Raising the calibre of deputies has always been a central objective of each electoral term. However in the current period as Việt Nam continues building a streamlined, effective state apparatus and a modern socialist rule-of-law State, this objective has become even more urgent.

The quality of deputies should not be measured solely by educational qualifications or structural composition. More importantly it must be reflected in their sense of responsibility before the people and their ability to carry out legislative, supervisory and decision-making duties in a meaningful and effective manner.

When representatives demonstrate integrity, intellect, dedication and close engagement with voters, public trust in elected institutions will naturally be strengthened.

From the perspective of the National Election Council, improving the quality of deputies must begin with careful preparation in the nomination stage, ensuring that consultation and candidate selection processes are democratic, transparent and objective. The selection of candidates must prioritise standards and practical capabilities while maintaining balanced representation.

Ultimately however the decisive factor lies not only in well-organised procedures but also in the responsible participation of voters themselves. When voters carefully study candidate information, evaluate their programmes of action and consider their credibility and qualifications, each ballot cast becomes a conscious and meaningful choice that reflects the people’s right to self-governance.

The election therefore is not only a political and legal event but also an opportunity to reinforce public confidence and strengthen the bond between citizens and the State. A streamlined, professional and action-oriented representative system can only emerge when the entire political system prepares thoroughly and when every ballot is cast with trust, responsibility and the legitimate expectations of voters. — VNS