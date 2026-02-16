PM extends best wishes to doctors, patients on Tết occasion

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited and extended Tết greetings to medical staff and patients at Bạch Mai Hospital and Việt Đức University Hospital in Hà Nội while inspecting healthcare services during the holiday at these two leading central hospitals on Monday, or the last day of the Year of the Snake.

At the A9 Emergency Centre of Bạch Mai Hospital, PM Chính presented gifts to patients undergoing emergency treatment, encouraging them to stay confident and focus on recovery so they can soon reunite with their families.

In discussions with doctors and nurses, he inquired about emergency caseloads during Tết and urged medical teams to make full use of the 'golden hour' in treatment, upholding the principle of 'treatment first, administrative procedures later,' and ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to patients under any circumstances.

Associate Professor, Dr. Đào Xuân Cơ, the hospital’s Director, shared that Bạch Mai adheres to 'three guarantees': sufficient supplies of medicines, blood and equipment; uninterrupted 24/7 emergency, resuscitation and surgical services; and absolute safety and security for patients and staff.

Expressing his satisfaction with the hospital’s progress, PM Chính observed that Bạch Mai has become 'better in five aspects': cleaner facilities, improved equipment, more scientific organisation, greater patient satisfaction, and stronger institutional momentum, including the provision of free meals for patients during Tết. As one of the country’s final referral centres, he stressed that Bạch Mai represents a trusted 'last stronghold' for saving lives.

Highlighting rising healthcare demand and concerns about hospital overcrowding and complex diseases, the Government leader called on the hospital to devise appropriate, forward-looking solutions. He requested effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 72 on breakthrough measures to enhance public healthcare, alongside efforts to realise the goals of the 14th National Party Congress, with a focus on improving treatment capacity, epidemic control and mastery of advanced medical technologies.

He also underscored the need to upgrade infrastructure and modernise equipment in a transparent and corruption-free manner, while promoting digital transformation and green development within the hospital system. He emphasised improving human resources with the spirit of being profound in medical theory, skilled in practice and rich in medical ethics.

Later the same morning, the Prime Minister visited Việt Đức University Hospital, where approximately 500 inpatients are receiving treatment during Tết. Hospital leaders reported on enhanced emergency surgery capacity, including additional operating rooms to ensure trauma patients are treated promptly without delay.

PM Chính praised the hospital’s readiness in terms of medicines, blood supplies and equipment. He stressed the importance of procuring modern medical equipment in a cost-effective, transparent manner, avoiding wastefulness and negative practices. He also suggested allocating regular funding to provide meals for surgical patients and their relatives during the three main Tết days.

As a top-tier national referral centre with a strong pool of specialists, Việt Đức was encouraged to support other hospitals when necessary. The Prime Minister called for comprehensive planning and modernisation to ensure the hospital truly matches its leading status, with smart governance, digitalisation and a clean, green, patient-friendly environment. He urged greater focus on technology transfer and effective utilisation of highly qualified personnel.

Acknowledging the dedication of medical staff who continue caring for hundreds of patients throughout the holiday, the leader called on the hospital to further uphold its action motto: unity and consensus, collective intelligence, spreading medical ethics, elevating the hospital’s stature, advancing the health sector, pushing back diseases and ensuring that people fully benefit from healthcare achievements.

Regarding the hospital’s proposals, he requested the Ministry of Health to provide appropriate regular funding and develop an effective plan for utilising Việt Đức’s second branch, thereby improving service quality and better serving the public. — VNA/VNS