A cherished tradition: Early market visit on the last day of the lunar year

HÀ NỘI — In the quiet hours before the Lunar New Year arrives, Hanoians continue to preserve a deeply rooted tradition: visiting the final market of the year at dawn on 30 Tết.

On February 16, the last day of the twelfth lunar month, markets across the capital were lively from early morning. Residents came not merely to buy extra herbs, a portion of pork, a bundle of scallions or fresh flowers for ancestral altars, but to immerse themselves in the unmistakable rhythm and fragrance of Tết drawing near.

The final market session carries special meaning, marking the close of the old year and the completion of preparations for the year-end reunion meal and New Year’s Eve offerings. Vendors and customers exchanged warm greetings, their conversations blending with the scent of incense and fresh produce. VNS