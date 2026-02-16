A cherished tradition: Early market visit on the last day of the lunar year

|In keeping with tradition, people buy fresh flowers at the year-end market to decorate their homes and offer on ancestral altars.
HÀ NỘI — In the quiet hours before the Lunar New Year arrives, Hanoians continue to preserve a deeply rooted tradition: visiting the final market of the year at dawn on 30 Tết.
On February 16, the last day of the twelfth lunar month, markets across the capital were lively from early morning. Residents came not merely to buy extra herbs, a portion of pork, a bundle of scallions or fresh flowers for ancestral altars, but to immerse themselves in the unmistakable rhythm and fragrance of Tết drawing near.
The final market session carries special meaning, marking the close of the old year and the completion of preparations for the year-end reunion meal and New Year’s Eve offerings. Vendors and customers exchanged warm greetings, their conversations blending with the scent of incense and fresh produce. VNS
|Many residents visit the market to purchase food for the year-end reunion meal and New Year’s Eve offerings, expressing their respect for ancestors.
|Green banana hands and pomelos with intact stems and leaves are carefully chosen for placement on ancestral altars.
|Many shoppers choose chicken, an indispensable dish on traditional Vietnamese offering trays.
|Mature coriander, traditionally used for a year-end cleansing bath, is a popular purchase at the final market of the year.
|A lively trading scene unfolds at the poultry section as anticipation builds for Tết.
