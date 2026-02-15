Military completes Lô River pontoon bridge in single day ahead of Tết

PHÚ THỌ — Following directions from the Prime Minister and the Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 2 on February 15, 2026 urgently deployed forces to install a temporary pontoon bridge across the Lô River in Đoan Hùng Commune, Phú Thọ Province.

The bridge serves as an emergency replacement for the severely damaged Sông Lô Bridge, ensuring smooth and safe travel for residents during the Lunar New Year. The pontoon bridge was completed later the same day and is scheduled to open to traffic on February 16.

Later that day, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang sent a letter of commendation to officers and soldiers involved in the installation of the pontoon bridge.

In his message, General Giang said he was deeply moved to learn that many officers and soldiers had already been granted Tết leave and were preparing to reunite with their families, yet immediately returned to their units upon receiving orders. He noted that their swift response and dedication reflected the responsibility and close bond of the Việt Nam People’s Army with the people, embodying the principle of an army “from the people and for the people.”