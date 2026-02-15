Hà Nội traffic eases ahead of Tết

HÀ NỘI — Traffic across Hà Nội was significantly lighter than usual on February 15, the 28th day of the lunar year, leaving most main routes and city streets clear and uncongested.

The reduced traffic flow created favourable conditions for residents travelling to traditional markets, shopping centres and flower streets to complete their Tết preparations. Many families also took advantage of the smoother roads to visit relatives, pay early spring calls or enjoy outings around the city before the Lunar New Year holiday officially begins. VNS