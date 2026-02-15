Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội traffic eases ahead of Tết

February 15, 2026 - 13:37
With traffic volumes dropping sharply on the 28th day of the lunar year, most roads across the capital remain clear, making it easier for residents to shop for Tết and enjoy early spring visits in Hà Nội.

HÀ NỘI — Traffic across Hà Nội was significantly lighter than usual on February 15, the 28th day of the lunar year, leaving most main routes and city streets clear and uncongested.

The reduced traffic flow created favourable conditions for residents travelling to traditional markets, shopping centres and flower streets to complete their Tết preparations. Many families also took advantage of the smoother roads to visit relatives, pay early spring calls or enjoy outings around the city before the Lunar New Year holiday officially begins. VNS

Đại Cồ Việt Street is less congested than on normal days.
Surveillance cameras installed along major streets help regulate traffic and ensure road safety.
Residents strictly comply with traffic signals.
Bạch Mai Street.
Bà Triệu Street is quieter than usual.
Traffic flows freely on Trần Khát Chân Street.
Vehicles move smoothly along Giải Phóng Street.
