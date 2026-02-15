Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Year-end rush fills Hà Nội’s traditional markets with festive energy

February 15, 2026 - 09:22
On the 28th day of the lunar year, neighbourhood markets across the capital brim with shoppers stocking up for Tết, as familiar sounds and colours signal the final countdown to the nation’s biggest celebration.

HÀ NỘI — From early morning on February 15, 2026, the 28th day of the twelfth lunar month, traditional and neighbourhood markets across Hà Nội were already buzzing with activity, as crowds of residents shopped for essentials ahead of Tết.

Bustling trading atmosphere at Vĩnh Tuy Market in Vĩnh Tuy Ward, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photos
Bustling trading atmosphere at Vĩnh Tuy Market in Vĩnh Tuy Ward, Hà Nội. 
Residents visit traditional and neighbourhood markets to buy flowers for Tết celebrations.
Bustling trading atmosphere at Vĩnh Tuy Market in Vĩnh Tuy Ward, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photos
Residents visit traditional and neighbourhood markets to buy flowers for Tết celebrations.
Residents visit traditional and neighbourhood markets to buy flowers for Tết celebrations.
Bustling trading atmosphere at Vĩnh Tuy Market in Vĩnh Tuy Ward, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photos
Residents visit traditional and neighbourhood markets to buy flowers for Tết celebrations.
Bustling trading atmosphere at Vĩnh Tuy Market in Vĩnh Tuy Ward, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photos
Residents visit traditional and neighbourhood markets to buy flowers for Tết celebrations.

see also

More on this story

Society

PM orders new Lô river bridge to meet emerging development needs

Stressing both immediate and long-term imperatives, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính directed that authorities pursue a dual-track approach: repairing the existing bridge to ensure safety while simultaneously investing in a new structure capable of opening up new socio-economic development space and safeguarding national defence and security.
Society

Ramadan – a month of sharing and compassion

In the days leading up to the Lunar New Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ) 2026, a visit to the Chăm ethnic village in Châu Phong Commune, An Giang Province, reveals roads lined with bright red Party and national flags.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom