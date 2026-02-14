Disadvantaged students and families get Tết gifts

ĐÀ NẴNG — Tết (Lunar New Year) gift packages have been delivered to disadvantaged students and families in Đà Nẵng's mountainous Trà Vân Commune during recent visits by Lifestart Foundation, an Australian non-governmental organisation.

The support packages, including essential goods, electric fans and blankets, have a total value of VNĐ100 million (approximately US$3,800). This initiative aims to encourage students facing hardship in their pursuit of education, help ease daily living challenges for local families and bring warmth and care to households celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday.

Trà Vân Commune, formed in a merger of Trà Vân and Trà Vinh communes, is home to the Ca Dong ethnic community. The area is often hit by natural disasters, with frequent damage from landslides taking place during the rainy season.

Lifestart Foundation said it presented 100 packages of essential goods valued at VNĐ50 million to disadvantaged students at the Trà Vân secondary boarding school including rice, cooking oil, fish sauce, soy sauce, detergent, shampoo, toothpaste and milk, along with electric fans and blankets. The packages were given to disadvantaged families in the commune.

These essential items not only help reduce daily burdens, but also provide logistics during the Tết holiday.

Founder of Lifestart Foundation Karen Leonard, a recipient of the Order of Australia Medal, said: “Through this Tết donation, we wish to extend not only material assistance, but also heartfelt encouragement to students and families in Trà Vân Commune. We hope these gifts will help students overcome challenges, remain committed to their studies and contribute to building a brighter future.”

The Trà Vân Tết gifts initiative is one of many community-focused projects that Lifestart Foundation has undertaken to help support the central region.

Founded in 2000 by Leonard, Lifestart is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in Việt Nam through education, health care and sustainable community development initiatives.

Through its three flagship initiatives, including the Educational Scholarship Programme, Clean Water Project and the Housing Support Programme, Lifestart Foundation has invested nearly VNĐ40.4 billion (about $1.6 million) to support generations of disadvantaged youth in central Việt Nam. — VNS