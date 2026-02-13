NA Chairman presents Tết gifts to policy beneficiary, disadvantaged families in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his delegation on Friday visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to 200 policy beneficiary families, poor households and those facing particularly difficult circumstances in Thạnh Xuân Commune, the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ.

Each gift package presented at the event was valued at VNĐ2 million (US$77).

At the meeting, Chairman Mẫn provided a brief overview of the country’s socio-economic situation in 2025. Despite numerous difficulties and challenges, including complicated disasters, Việt Nam achieved many positive results thanks to the concerted efforts by the entire political system and the people.

He asked leaders of Cần Thơ and Thạnh Xuân to focus on communications about the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term, and expressed his hope that local residents will directly cast their ballots to select worthy representatives to serve the Party, the State and the people.

The top legislator also told Thạnh Xuân to invest more efforts in socio-economic development by identifying local strengths, attracting investment, and working with the city to facilitate development projects.

He further requested that commune leaders prepare for post-Tết military recruitment, continue strengthening Party-building efforts, pay close attention to the material and spiritual well-being of residents, and upgrade infrastructure to support trade and economic growth.

Through the Chairman Mẫn’s mobilisation efforts, the Vietnam Lottery Company pledged financial support of VNĐ2 billion to the commune for the construction of a rural road in its Xáng Mới A hamlet. — VNA/VNS