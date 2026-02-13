The Year of the Horse is in the air across Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Tết (Lunar New Year) long regarded by the Vietnamese people as a symbol of renewal – is fast approaching, bringing with it a spring of special significance as the nation moves with determination to put the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress into practice.

In a January interview with the Vietnam News Agency shortly after the congress, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised the determination of the entire political system to turn its resolution into tangible outcomes, bringing clear benefits to the people as quickly as possible.

The General Secretary emphasised that implementing the congress’s resolution would be the central and continuous mission of the Party, the people, and the armed forces during the new term.

The focus must shift decisively from issuing resolutions to implementing them, using real-world effectiveness as the key measure of success, thereby promoting rapid and sustainable national development in the new phase.

From every sector, level of administration, cadre and Party member, he called for proactive leadership, exemplary conduct, and a willingness to devote oneself to the Party’s cause and to the well-being of the people

In line with these directives, Party and State agencies, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), and socio-political organisations have launched coordinated programmes to support the poor and disadvantaged workers during the Lunar New Year.

The Government has issued Resolution No. 418/NQ-CP, allocating over VNĐ2.51 trillion (nearly US$97 million) from the central budget to local authorities to fund gifts from the Party and State for revolutionary contributors, social protection beneficiaries, social pension recipients, and vulnerable groups on the occasion, marking both the Party Congress and the upcoming Year of the Horse.

The Resolution highlights the importance of ensuring that citizens can celebrate the New Year safely, healthily, and economically, while creating enthusiasm and momentum for successfully implementing the congress resolution from the very beginning of 2026.

It is necessary to organise visits well, including seasonal greetings for veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs’ families, policy beneficiary households, intellectuals, artists, respected ethnic minority figures, religious dignitaries, and armed-forces personnel on duty in border, island, remote, and especially difficult areas, ensuring every household and every citizen can welcome the country’s biggest traditional spring festival.

The VFF Central Committee has also launched a plan providing 30,000 gift packages worth VNĐ750 billion ($29 million) for poor households, workers, and people facing exceptional hardship, financed by the Central Fund for the Poor and other contributions.

Across the country, many disadvantaged households and policy beneficiaries, particularly those in flood-affected areas of the Central Highlands and central provinces, are celebrating the traditional New Year in newly built, secure homes.

With decisive direction from the Government and strong participation from authorities, communities, businesses, organisations, and individuals, all 34,759 homes damaged by floods in the central region have been rebuilt or repaired, meeting urgent housing needs for disaster-affected residents.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, speaking on December 10, stressed the urgency of the “Quang Trung Campaign”, a rapid initiative to rebuild and repair homes destroyed or heavily damaged by storms and floods:

“We must be determined to complete the repair and reconstruction of homes, bringing joy and happiness to the people. Party committees and authorities at all levels must recognise this not only as a political duty or routine responsibility, but as an order from heart to heart.”

Beyond housing reconstruction, government bodies, local authorities, businesses, and individuals have supported disadvantaged families through New Year gifts, lucky-money envelopes, rice, and essential goods.

Though modest in value, these gestures have brought warmth and encouragement, helping families welcome the new year with renewed hope.

For many communities devastated by the historic floods of late 2025, tearful smiles and the scent of fresh plaster in new homes have become defining images of the spring.

“I never imagined we could have a home again so soon to celebrate the Lunar New Year together,” said Hồ Văn Vinh of Tây Trà Bồng commune, Quảng Ngãi province, after moving into his family’s new house – rebuilt after the historic floods at the end of 2025.

He thanked the authorities and those who had come to help, saying their support had given his family the chance to rebuild and live with stability.

Similarly, Võ Trọng Đăng of Hòa Thịnh Commune, the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, expressed deep emotion upon receiving his new home:

“This is a very special spring for our family. The State has cared for us with a new house. I thought several generations of our family would spend this Tết in a tent – never dreaming of a real home. When the soldiers arrived and swiftly built and handed over the house at the start of 2026, I wept with joy.”

A new feature of this year’s programme, “Bringing a Warm Tết to Every Home,” is the “Compassionate Tết Week”, held at the commune level nationwide from February 2–9.

Activities include charity Tết markets, bánh chưng-making events, and traditional folk games, strengthening community bonds and bringing New Year support programmes closer to citizens at the grassroots level.

The initiative has further promoted solidarity and mutual assistance, mobilising additional resources to help poor households, policy families, and vulnerable groups celebrate a warm and joyful traditional New Year.

Although 2026 still presents many challenges and uncertainties, the Vietnamese people remain optimistic, determined, and united in their aspiration for a peaceful, prosperous, and developed nation in a new era.

Building on more than four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal) and guided by the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, citizens express firm confidence that, under the Party’s leadership and the unity of the entire nation, 2026 will mark a breakthrough year in Việt Nam’s development and international integration, enabling the country to overcome difficulties and achieve significant and sustainable accomplishments. — VNA/VNS