HCM City police warn of surge in online scams ahead of Tết 2026

HÀ NỘI — As the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2026 approaches and demand for shopping, payments, borrowing and travel surges, HCM City has seen a sharp rise in online financial scams, with fraudsters deploying increasingly sophisticated tactics.

From impersonating officials, banks and Tết support programmes to advertising cheap tickets and high-paid jobs, scammers are exploiting artificial intelligence (AI), deepfake technology and social media to prey on public complacency. In many cases, victims have lost their savings after just a single phone call, text message or mouse click.

A web of deception

In late January 2026, N.T.H., a 62-year-old resident of Hiệp Bình Ward, received a call from someone claiming to be a local official, informing her that she was eligible for a State Tết support payment of VNĐ400,000 (US$15).

The caller accurately cited her full name and home address, convincing her to follow instructions to verify her information. Minutes after she provided a one-time password (OTP), more than VNĐ18 million ($680) was drained from her bank account.

Younger workers have also fallen victim. P.V.M., 34, from Bình Tân Ward, said that, in need of cash for year-end expenses, he searched for quick loans on social media. A fanpage advertising loans within 30 minutes and requiring no collateral, gained his trust.

After transferring VNĐ3 million for processing and insurance fees, he was immediately blocked and lost contact.

According to representatives of the Criminal Police Division under the HCM City Police, the Tết period has also seen a spike in scams involving cheap coach tickets, air tickets and tour packages. Taking advantage of students, workers and labourers travelling home for Tết, as well as rising demand for early-year travel, fraudsters set up fake websites and fanpages posing as transport operators or travel agencies, offering shock prices and heavy promotions. Once deposits are transferred, they disappear.

The demand for new banknotes and small denominations for lucky money has likewise been exploited, with scammers advertising fast exchange services with home delivery and requesting advance payment before vanishing.

Familiar scams involving Tết gifts, financial aid, social welfare or social insurance have also been upgraded with high-tech tools. Fraudsters send messages or make calls containing fake links, urging recipients to provide personal information, OTPs or download counterfeit applications, enabling them to seize control of bank accounts.

The use of AI-powered voice and image deepfakes has made it easier for criminals to impersonate officials, bank staff or even relatives, lowering victims’ defences. Fake websites often differ from genuine ones by just a few characters in their domain names and are accompanied by hundreds of fabricated comments and reviews to create a false sense of credibility.

Alongside financial scams, HCM City Police noted a strong resurgence of the 'easy work, high pay' ploy near year-end. Scammers typically pose as e-commerce platforms or well-known brands, recruiting collaborators to complete tasks such as boosting engagement or placing fake orders. Victims may initially receive small payments to build trust before being asked to transfer money to unlock tasks or upgrade accounts, ultimately losing their funds.

Heightened vigilance urged

Police have also warned of scams involving cheap Tết photo-shoot packages. Fraudsters set up fanpages advertising unusually low prices and, citing peak-season demand, require advance deposits. Victims only realise they have been deceived upon arriving at the agreed location, where no such service exists.

Online shopping scams have also intensified as year-end busyness makes consumers more prone to confusion over deliveries. Scammers impersonate delivery drivers, calling to demand payment and exploiting lapses in vigilance.

Another common trick involves falsely claiming to have transferred money by mistake, then repeatedly calling for a refund and even providing alternative account numbers, causing victims to lose money multiple times.

HCM City Police have urged the public to remain highly vigilant, proactively safeguard personal information, including citizen ID details, bank accounts, OTPs and social media accounts, and promptly contact the police upon detecting suspicious activity.

Residents are advised not to panic when receiving calls or messages from strangers, not to be tempted by unusual gifts, money or profits, not to casually add contacts or join unverified groups and never to share personal information, click on suspicious links or download applications from unknown sources.

Alongside police warnings, commercial banks have also issued repeated advisories to help customers mitigate risks during the year-end peak period.

According to Lê Văn Tuyên, deputy director of the Payment Department at the State Bank of Việt Nam, the banking sector has verified biometric data for more than 143 million individual customer records and over 1.5 million institutional customer records using chip-based citizen ID cards or the VNeID application. Dozens of credit institutions have rolled out biometric authentication, strengthening technical safeguards and reducing payment fraud.

However, he stressed that as high-tech scams become increasingly sophisticated, public vigilance and awareness remain decisive in protecting assets and preserving the joy of the Tết holiday. — VNS