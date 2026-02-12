Bustling days at Hàng Lược Flower Market ahead of Tết

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the historic Hàng Lược Flower Market in Hà Nội comes alive with colour and crowds. The city’s oldest flower market is more than a place to buy peach blossoms, kumquat trees and fresh flowers; it is a distinctive cultural space and a cherished destination where residents seek the enduring charm and spirit of a traditional Tết.

Hàng Lược Flower Market is unique in its timing. Unlike traditional flower markets or wholesale markets that operate throughout the year, Hàng Lược convenes only once annually, during the Tết season, serving as a familiar harbinger of spring in Hà Nội.

Within the narrow lanes of the Old Quarter, crowds swell in the closing days of the year. Buyers and sellers, families out for a spring stroll, and visitors from across Việt Nam and abroad mingle together, forming a vivid portrait of urban life on the eve of Tết.

Flowers at Hàng Lược Flower Market are sourced mainly from traditional craft villages around Hà Nội such as Nhật Tân, Quảng Bá and Tây Tựu. Rather than striving for scale or extravagance, the market focuses on classic Tết blooms: peach branches in pale and deep pink hues, compact kumquat trees, and seasonal favourites such as chrysanthemums, violets, dahlias and gladioli.

In 2026, Hà Nội is hosting as many as 149 spring flower markets across 90 wards and communes, making it easy for residents to purchase peach blossoms, kumquat trees and festive flowers almost anywhere in the city. Yet Hàng Lược Flower Market continues to evoke distinct emotions, particularly among long-time Hanoians and those who cherish the capital’s cultural heritage.

Its enduring appeal lies not in scale or revenue, but in its singular cultural value. For many, visiting the market is not necessarily about making a purchase. A gentle stroll through the crowds, the lively cadence of bargaining, and the sight of blossoms set against weathered rooftops are enough to summon the spirit of Tết past.

The market has also become a favourite backdrop for younger generations. Traditional ao dai and vintage-inspired attire blend seamlessly with the Old Quarter setting, creating images that capture the unmistakable charm of Hà Nội each spring. VNS