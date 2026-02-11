Youth Action for Livable Cities campaign launched for Vĩnh Long, An Giang provinces

VĨNH LONG — A launch event was held in Vĩnh Long Province on Tuesday for the Youth Action for Livable Cities, a campaign under the Empowering Youth for Livable Cities and AI for Global Goals projects aimed at creating opportunities for young people to participate in increasing sustainable mobility and building more livable cities.

The initiative was first piloted through the AI&Me: Empowering Youth for Safer Roads programme in three cities in Việt Nam, HCM City, Pleiku, and Yên Bái from 2021 to 2024. Now it is expanding to Vĩnh Long and An Giang, where youth voices are being placed at the centre of discussions about urban futures.

The launch event was held with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Construction and provincial departments of education and training, construction, public security, alongside the local authorities, youth union and international partner organisations and the media.

Students, teachers and parents from 15 local schools were also in attendance.

Young people were active contributors throughout the event. Through activities such as building models of their “City of Dreams,” facilitating interactive game booths, and participating in Youth Talk panel discussions, they proposed practical solutions to improve safe mobility and urban environments in their communities, and shared their perspectives on the importance of including youth voices to improve youth well-being.

“This programme made me think differently about my role in the city,” said Nguyễn Mĩ Linh (student's name has been changed), a 16-year-old student from Lưu Văn Liệt High School.

“When young people are involved early, we grow up caring more about safety, our environment, and how our city develops in the future.”

The event, led by AIP Foundation and the Vĩnh Long Department of Education and Training and with support from Fondation Botnar, Google.org, and FIA Foundation, in collaboration with iRAP and YOURS, reaffirmed a shared commitment to meaningful youth participation in urban development.

“At Fondation Botnar, we believe that young people must be active partners in shaping the cities they live in. When youth participation moves beyond voice to shared action, cities become healthier, more inclusive places that support young people’s rights, wellbeing, and agency,” said Susanna Hausmann, Cities Portfolio Lead at the Switzerland-based philanthropic foundation Fondation Botnar.

“Young people are at most risk on the road, but their experiences and voices are often overlooked in road designs and urban mobility options. This important project allows youth to be active participants in, and advocates for, equitable spaces and integrated transport, where all road users mix. Safer streets for young people mean safer streets for all,” says Atsani Ariobowo, FIA Foundation Director of Children and Youth.

Leslie Yeh, Director of Scientific Progress at Google.org said: “At Google.org, we support initiatives that are grounded in evidence and data to drive real-world impact,” said

“Research consistently shows that young people are among the most vulnerable road users, yet their perspectives are often missing from mobility and urban design decisions. By equipping youth with data, digital tools, and opportunities to engage meaningfully, this programme helps translate evidence into action, creating safer, more inclusive cities shaped by the people who experience them every day.”

“During the event, youth leader groups from participating schools were introduced, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities to help turn ideas into action, supported by government institutions and civil society. When young people are equipped with the right skills, knowledge, and leadership opportunities, the nation benefits from a new generation of capable, engaged citizens ready to contribute to Việt Nam’s development,” said Trịnh Văn Ngoãn, deputy director of Vĩnh Long Department of Education and Training.

The event concluded with musical performances and the announcement of creative booth results. It also marked the beginning of a long-term journey in which young people continue to be supported with tools such as the Youth Engagement App (YEA) to reflect, propose co-created solutions, and actively contribute to building safer and more livable cities across the project’s target provinces.

“We are deeply impressed by this innovative approach that places students at the centre of urban development. By combining education with real-world engagement, this initiative empowers young people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to become active contributors to their communities,” said Mirjam Sidik, Chief Executive Officer at AIP Foundation.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with partners and to witnessing how our students, when trained and supported, grow into responsible, engaged citizens who help shape safer and more livable cities for the future.” — VNS