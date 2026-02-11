Tết flower street in hospital

The traditional Tết holiday is a time for celebration and family reunions, but patients stuck in hospitals for treatment do not have this luxury. HCM City's Chợ Rẫy Hospital decided on a meaningful gift for its patients - a beautiful flower street packed with new year festivities to boost the spirits of patients and medical workers.
The Ministry of Health has ordered provinces and cities to intensify inspections of street food vendors nationwide, warning that violations of food safety rules could face fines of up to VNĐ3 million (US$115) and mandatory destruction of unsafe products.
Each inspection is expected to take around seven to ten minutes. Vehicle maintenance and repair facilities for cars and motorcycles will be able to conduct the process, provided they meet current regulatory requirements.
Previously, Hà Nội’s out-of-hospital emergency system met only about 10 per cent of demand. With the emergency network now expanded nearly sevenfold, authorities expect that response capacity will increase accordingly.
Thái Nguyễn Đăng Khoa, a public administration student at the Hồ Chí Minh City Cadre Academy, expressed confidence that in what has been described as the nation’s era of rising, young people will be given greater opportunities and trust to test ideas, participate in policy formulation and implementation and engage in international cooperation and exchange programmes.
Local authorities were instructed to organise visits and extend Tết greetings to veteran officials, Vietnamese heroic mothers, families of people with meritorious service, poor households and reputable individuals among ethnic minority communities, ensuring gifts are delivered to right recipients.