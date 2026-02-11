Politics & Law
Home Society

Tết flower street in hospital

February 11, 2026 - 17:05
The traditional Tết holiday is a time for celebration and family reunions, but patients stuck in hospitals for treatment do not have this luxury. HCM City's Chợ Rẫy Hospital decided on a meaningful gift for its patients - a beautiful flower street packed with new year festivities to boost the spirits of patients and medical workers.

Society

Youth look to 2026 for bigger opportunities in the nation’s ‘Era of Rising’

Thái Nguyễn Đăng Khoa, a public administration student at the Hồ Chí Minh City Cadre Academy, expressed confidence that in what has been described as the nation’s era of rising, young people will be given greater opportunities and trust to test ideas, participate in policy formulation and implementation and engage in international cooperation and exchange programmes.
Society

PM orders measures to support joyful, safe and thrifty Lunar New Year

Local authorities were instructed to organise visits and extend Tết greetings to veteran officials, Vietnamese heroic mothers, families of people with meritorious service, poor households and reputable individuals among ethnic minority communities, ensuring gifts are delivered to right recipients.

