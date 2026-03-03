PM chairs 32nd meeting of national steering committee for anti-IUU fishing

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the 32nd meeting of the national steering committee for combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing on Tuesday, which was held in person at the Government headquarters in Hà Nội and connected online with 22 coastal provinces and cities.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính commended the efforts of ministries, agencies and localities involved in tackling IUU fishing.

As an inspection delegation from the European Commission (EC) is expected to visit Việt Nam from March 9-19, the Government leader requested coastal localities to prepare detailed reports on vocational transition policies for those affected by the shift towards sustainable fisheries development.

These reports should include assessments of vessel reductions, the number of workers requiring career changes, support policies, implementation resources and existing obstacles.

He tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment with formulating a comprehensive national proposal to guide occupational transition efforts, finalising an overarching report for the upcoming EC inspection, and developing a detailed scenario plan. The ministry should assign clear responsibilities and organise training sessions to ensure consistency in explanations and data provided to inspectors.

The PM asked the ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology to continue effectively carrying out their regular duties related to combating IUU fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries development.

Seven localities – Quảng Ninh, Thanh Hóa, Hà Tĩnh, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng and Vĩnh Long – were urged to promulgate vocational transition policies before March 10, under the principle that “what is said must be done, and what is committed must be delivered.”

Alongside preparations for the EC delegation and the rollout of sustainable fisheries policies, including support schemes for fishermen changing jobs, the Government leader directed the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) to clarify issues relating to product origin, geographical indications and intellectual property protection.

With a view to fostering a modern and sustainable fisheries sector, PM Chính stressed the importance of fully and earnestly complying with the EC’s recommendations in a spirit of openness and constructive dialogue.

The highest objective is to meet the dual requirement of lifting the EC’s 'yellow card' warning and ensuring the sustainable development of the fisheries sector, he underscored.

The PM noted that the matter concerns not only economic interests but also the nation’s reputation and credibility on the international stage, as well as the legitimate rights and long-term livelihoods of its people. — VNA/VNS