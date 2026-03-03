Vietnamese-owned vessel rescues crew members from distressed ship in Middle East

HÀ NỘI — A commercial tanker owned by a Vietnamese petroleum transport company came to the rescue of a boat in distress while travelling near an area affected by armed conflict in the Middle East.

The vessel SAND, owned by Phuong Dong Petroleum Transport Co., Ltd., received information that another ship in waters nearby off the coast of Oman was in distress.

The crew of SAND successfully located the boat MKD VYOM, which was believed to have been involved in an incident connected to the escalating armed conflict in the Middle East.

The Vietnamese-owned ship rescued 21 crew members consisting of one Ukrainian, four Bangladeshis and 16 Indians.

After completing the rescue, the information was passed to the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre.

Officials at the centre swiftly reviewed the situation, contacted relevant parties and issued safety warnings to Vietnamese vessels and seafarers operating in, or planning to transit through, the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters.

The centre also proactively notified and coordinated with the Oman Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, instructing the SAND to maintain communication, complete necessary procedures with Muscat Port Authority, and closely monitor the voyage and handover of the rescued crew in accordance with international maritime search and rescue regulations.

The timely rescue of those in distress in a region experiencing complex conflict once again affirms Vietnam’s proactive role, responsible coordination and commitment to its international humanitarian obligations in maritime search and rescue.

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and coordinate with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure maritime safety and stand ready to provide assistance should any further incidents arise. VNS