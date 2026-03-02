HCM City-based Coast Guard launches training drive to boost combat readiness at sea

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command on Monday (March 2) officially launched its 2026 training campaign, reaffirming its determination to enhance combat readiness and law enforcement capacity at sea.

In 2026, the command will continue to comprehensively reform training work in line with the motto “basic, practical and firm,” while thoroughly grasping three viewpoints, eight principles and six combinations in training.

It will focus on building standardised and exemplary vessels, taking the tasks of safeguarding national sovereignty, enforcing maritime law and developing a regular, elite and modern coast guard force as key training objectives.

More than 70 per cent of affiliated units are striving to achieve the title of “good training unit.”

The command will promote the application of information technology, digital transformation and simulation technology in training management and operations. Periodic and ad-hoc inspections will also be strengthened to promptly rectify shortcomings.

Training and refresher courses for officers will be implemented in line with assigned programmes and closely linked to practical missions at sea.

Speaking at the event, Major General Lê Đình Cường, Commander of the Việt Nam Coast Guard, praised the command’s recent achievements and urged the unit to continue thoroughly implementing resolutions of the Central Military Commission and the Coast Guard Party Committee on improving training quality in the 2023-30 period.

He called for closer integration of training with regularity building and discipline enforcement, strict maintenance of combat readiness, and stronger coordination with relevant forces and localities to closely monitor developments at sea, ensuring no passivity or surprise in any situation.

Key tasks include safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands; preventing and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing; conducting search and rescue operations; strengthening patrol, inspection and law enforcement activities; and improving the handling of situations involving foreign vessels.

On this occasion, the command also launched a peak emulation campaign to welcome the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure, under the theme “Solidarity, democracy, responsibility and outstanding performance in election tasks.”

Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of the command, said the Determined to Win Emulation Movement and training emulation drives have been implemented effectively, creating vibrant momentum and contributing to the comprehensive fulfilment of assigned missions.

The efforts help build a strong coast guard force capable of meeting the requirements of safeguarding national sovereignty in the current situation, he said. — VNS