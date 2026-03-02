'Digital safe house' model proves its effectiveness

ĐỒNG THÁP — The 'Mass digital literacy' campaign has gradually spread throughout communities and local organisations in Đồng Tháp Province, with one model in particular — the 'Digital safe house' model in Sa Đéc Ward — proving its effectiveness.

Recognising the importance and usefulness of digital technology when applied correctly, the Sa Đéc Ward Women's Union has leveraged digital tools to create numerous models for application in daily life, boosting the economy and safe, civilised social development.

Its primary focus of care and protection is women, children and other vulnerable groups.

One of the most effective and practical applications promoted by the ward Women's Union is the 'Digital safe house' model.

Union Chairwoman Huỳnh Thị Thanh Trúc said that the model was established to raise awareness among women, children and the community about preventing and combatting domestic violence, abuse of women and children, and school violence, as well as promoting gender equality and online safety on popular digital platforms.

It also creates a safe, friendly online space where women and children can access useful information, be heard, share experiences and receive timely support for psychological or legal issues or safety risks.

The model is widely disseminated on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Zalo and other social media.

Young people today are adept with smartphones and prefer short clips with concise, easy-to-understand and engaging content. Capitalising on this trend, the ward Women's Union produces more effective awareness clips, especially on TikTok.

To date, the model has achieved significant results in safeguarding families, particularly women and children in the ward.

To ensure rapid dissemination, the Women's Union has held numerous training sessions, guiding residents on using the model and accessing digital safe house information on various platforms.

Deputy chairwoman of the union Dương Yến Thư said that since its inception, the model has provided valuable information to residents, especially women, children and vulnerable groups.

Many women who previously fell for suspicious messages or calls now verify information, avoid transferring money without confirmation and steer clear of dubious links.

In some cases, warning videos have helped them prevent loved ones from falling victim to scams. Children have become more aware, refraining from casually sharing personal images and reporting harmful online content to their parents.

Through these digital application models, children in Sa Đéc Ward are taught key lessons: think before posting, do not believe everything online, avoid meeting online acquaintances without adult supervision, say 'no' and seek help.

Children are further protected in the digital realm through coordination between families, schools, technology and the law.

Economic activities

In addition to applying digital transformation to safeguard social welfare, many women in Sa Đéc Ward have used digital technology to sell goods and products, strengthening links with producers to create online stalls for their families and relatives.

Union member Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Lợi said that with digital transformation and technological development integrated into union activities, she has learned to create online sales clips for her home products.

To sell her products, Lợi photographs them, makes introductory clips and posts them on Zalo, TikTok and Facebook, and links them to Shopee.

Customers accessing the links or posts can see the production process to decide whether to buy.

Since applying digital technology to sales, Lợi has gained a substantial additional income. She also supports local producers in Sa Đéc Ward and nearby communes, as well as partner businesses, by providing stable monthly sales channels.

When digital platforms are applied appropriately, with the aim of building a modern society, they yield maximum effectiveness. Many residents in Sa Đéc Ward now confidently handle unknown calls and online scams without the panic they once felt.

Sa Đéc Ward resident Lê Thị Thanh Thảo says that her family members now understand online risks from financial scams to fake sales, and remain vigilant – no longer falling for online purchase fraud as they did before.

Moreover, her family recognises the importance of personal data security and avoids complacency when using social media and digital platforms. — VNS