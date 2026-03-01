Vietnam Airlines’ Europe flights unaffected by Middle East airspace closures

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines’ flights between Việt Nam and Europe continue to operate normally despite widespread airspace closures across parts of the Middle East triggered by recent airstrikes targeting Iran, a representative of the national carrier confirmed to the Vietnam News Agency on Saturday evening.

The airline is closely monitoring updates from relevant authorities and will notify passengers immediately of any schedule adjustments or itinerary changes that may arise.

Other Vietnamese carriers, including Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines and Sun PhuQuoc Airways, currently do not serve routes to Europe and have no flight paths crossing the airspace of Israel or Iran.

Amid airstrikes targeting capital Tehran and other cities across Iran on Saturday, along with retaliatory actions against Israel, a number of Middle Eastern nations tightened aviation activities and announced temporary airspace closures. — VNA/VNS