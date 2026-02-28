Bridge collapse halts traffic in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — An 8.2-tonne truck loaded with rice caused the collapse of the April 30 Bridge in Cần Thơ on Saturday morning after exceeding the bridge’s eight-tonne load limit, paralysing both road and waterway traffic along the Thốt Nốt River.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am when the truck was travelling along Nguyễn Trọng Quyền Street in Thuận Hưng Ward and entering Provincial Road 921 from Trung Nhứt Ward. As it crossed the bridge, the main span suddenly gave way and plunged into the canal below.

The male driver managed to open the vehicle door and escape, shouting for help as the structure collapsed behind him.

At the scene, one end of the main span sank into the water while the other remained perched on a concrete pier. Half of the truck’s body was submerged, with numerous sacks of rice scattered across the canal. No casualties were reported, but traffic between the two wards was immediately disrupted.

Notably, the Thốt Nốt River – a vital inland waterway for transporting rice and agricultural produce – was brought to a standstill following the collapse.

Lê Hoàng Giang, deputy chairman of the People’s Committee of Thuận Hưng Ward, said local authorities had coordinated with relevant agencies to temporarily close the bridge, including both motorcycle lanes, and redirect traffic to alternative routes three to four kilometres away.

Rescue teams mobilised cranes and specialised vehicles to lift the collapsed bridge span onto the riverbank, with priority given to clearing the waterway to allow barges and boats carrying rice and agricultural materials to resume safe passage along the Thốt Nốt River.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

The April 30 Bridge is approximately 60m long, with concrete piers and a steel span, and was built more than 15 years ago. The bridge comprises two motorcycle lanes on each side, each about 1.5m wide, and a central lane for cars measuring 3.5me in width.

Stretching 53km through An Giang Province and Cần Thơ before flowing into the Hậu River, the Thốt Nốt River serves as a key transport corridor in the Mekong Delta. It plays a crucial role in moving rice from paddy fields to the Thốt Nốt rice trading area along the Hậu River, home to hundreds of milling and processing facilities for export.

The disruption is expected to affect both local travel and the timely transport of agricultural goods, underscoring ongoing concerns over infrastructure capacity and load management in rapidly developing delta localities. — VNS