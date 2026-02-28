Fire on tourist boat in Hạ Long Bay brought under control, no casualties recorded

QUẢNG NINH — Authorities have brought a fire on a tourist vessel under control near Hang Cỏ Cave in Hạ Long Bay, with no casualties reported and all passengers and crew safely transferred to another ship, the Quảng Ninh provincial People’s Committee said on Friday.

At around 5pm on February 27, the tourist boat Signature, registration number QN-7269, caught fire in the area near Hang Cỏ in Hạ Long Bay. There were 30 passengers and 11 crew members on board at the time.

After the incident was detected, the captain and crew quickly evacuated all passengers to safety and coordinated with supporting forces in the area. All passengers and crew were reported safe and in stable health. The vessel suffered severe damage. The fire caused no loss of life.

Upon receiving the information, Bùi Văn Khắng, Chairman of the Quảng Ninh provincial People’s Committee, instructed Nguyễn Văn Công, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and standing deputy head of the provincial Civil Defence Command, to go directly to the scene to direct response and recovery work.

Nguyễn Thị Hạnh, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, along with leaders of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Department of Foreign Affairs, also visited to encourage and provide maximum support to tourists.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. — VNS