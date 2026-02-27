Quảng Ninh ready for National Assembly, People’s Council elections

QUẢNG NINH — The northeastern province of Quảng Ninh has completed preparations for the upcoming elections to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, after officially announcing and publicly posting the final list of candidates for the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils' 2026-2031 term.

The milestone underscores the province’s thorough and law-compliant preparations, aimed at safeguarding voters’ rights and responsibilities in selecting representatives of the people’s will.

According to the provincial Election Committee, a total of 15 candidates will contest three constituencies for nine seats in the National Assembly.

At the provincial level, 93 candidates have been confirmed across 15 constituencies to elect 56 members to the provincial People’s Council.

Meanwhile, at the commune level, the scale is significantly larger, with 1,890 candidates standing in 363 constituencies to elect 1,115 representatives.

The processes of nomination, consultation and compilation of candidate lists were conducted rigorously through multiple rounds, ensuring fairness, democracy and high standards in professional qualifications and social standing.

Trần Trọng Lan, a member of the provincial committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, said the list comprises reputable and capable individuals able to represent the voice of the people in deciding key national and local issues during a new phase of development.

Lãnh Thế Vinh, also a member of the committee, said that the composition of candidates reflects clear progress and is well aligned with the characteristics of a dynamic locality like Quảng Ninh.

“These are exemplary individuals with the capacity to represent the people’s voice,” he said.

Public posting ensures transparency

Under electoral regulations, Friday, February 27 marked the deadline for polling teams to complete the public posting of the official candidate lists and their summary biographies at designated polling stations.

At posting sites, information has been clearly and systematically displayed to enable voters to review, compare and make informed decisions.

Along with the publication of candidate lists, authorities have also expedited the review and public posting of voter rolls.

In Uông Bí Ward, one of the province’s key localities, the process has been carried out with particular care.

The ward has recorded 41,094 eligible voters, whose names have been publicly listed at polling stations.

Officials are on duty during specified hours at the polling stations, from 8 to 11.30am and from 1.30 to 5pm, to allow residents to verify their personal details and promptly report any inaccuracies.

At polling station 30 in the ward, which includes the Việt Nam-Sweden General Hospital Uông Bí, special arrangements have been made due to the large number of transient voters comprising patients and their relatives.

The local polling team has worked closely with hospital authorities to finalise the voter list close to polling day to ensure maximum accuracy.

Mobile ballot boxes will also be deployed to patients’ bedsides for those unable to travel, ensuring compliance with electoral law while demonstrating respect for citizens’ voting rights, even in exceptional circumstances.

Across residential areas in the province, preparations for polling day are gathering pace, with a buoyant atmosphere taking hold.

Voters have expressed strong confidence in and high expectations for the candidates.

Lê Văn Bính, a resident of Yết Kiêu 4 Quarter in Hồng Gai Ward, said local people were eagerly awaiting election day to choose representatives with both integrity and competence to serve in the National Assembly and People’s Councils, contributing to a more prosperous and improved life for the community.

Nguyễn Văn Thành, deputy chairman of the ward's People’s Council, said the ward is intensifying public communications on the elections, reviewing voter lists and preparing facilities to the highest standards, while drawing up plans to ensure security and order at polling stations.

Meetings between candidates and voters are also being organised to allow contenders to present their action programmes and engage directly with the public.— VNS