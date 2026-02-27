Public Security Ministry seeks investors for VNĐ7.5 trillion social housing projects

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Public Security is inviting investors to develop three social housing projects worth a combined VNĐ7.5 trillion (US$300 million) in the three northern provinces – Hưng Yên, Quảng Ninh, and Tuyên Quang – as part of efforts to expand housing supply for police personnel.

The ministry’s Construction and Barracks Management Department has announced plans to select investors for the projects, which together are expected to deliver around 3,500 housing units.

In Hưng Yên Province, the project will be built in Tân Hưng Commune on a 5.1-hectare site currently comprised of rural residential land and agricultural land.

Of the total area, 2.7 hectares are designated for social housing and nearly 0.7 hectares for commercial housing, with the remainder allocated to green space, parking and a kindergarten.

The development is expected to provide 1,406 units, including 1,332 social housing apartments in a 15-storey building and 74 low-rise commercial homes.

The estimated investment is VNĐ2.25 trillion, with construction scheduled from the first quarter of 2026 to the third quarter of 2028. The project is designed to accommodate nearly 4,300 residents.

In Quảng Ninh Province, the proposed development is located in Hà Tu Ward on a 4.5-hectare site currently used mainly for agriculture and transport infrastructure.

The plan includes three 26-storey social housing towers without basements, delivering 1,402 apartments, along with 51 commercial townhouses. Supporting facilities will include a kindergarten, green areas and internal roads.

The total investment is estimated at more than VNĐ2.6 trillion. Phase one is scheduled from the first quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2028, while phase two will proceed depending on future demand from the ministry.

In Tuyên Quang Province, a 5.4-hectare project in An Tường Ward will be developed on land currently used for agriculture.

The social housing component will cover nearly 2.9 hectares and consist of eight-storey buildings providing 776 apartments.

An additional 57 low-rise commercial units, up to four storeys, will be built on nearly 0.6 hectares.

The project, designed for more than 2,550 residents, carries an estimated investment of over VNĐ2.6 trillion and is scheduled for implementation from the first quarter of 2026 to the third quarter of 2028.

National housing push

The projects form part of the Government’s broader plan to build one million social housing units nationwide by 2030.

As of the end of last year, Việt Nam had 698 social housing projects nationwide with a combined scale of more than 657,000 units.

Of these, nearly 170,000 units have been completed, more than 134,000 are under construction and over 354,000 have received investment approval, equivalent to about 62 per cent of the 2030 target.

According to the ministry, 14 housing projects for the people’s public security forces were launched last year, providing nearly 12,000 apartments.

Despite improving supply, social housing prices have risen sharply in recent years. Three years ago, launch prices were generally below VNĐ20 million per square metre.

In Hà Nội, asking prices now range from VNĐ20 million to VNĐ29.4 million per square metre, with similar increases reported in several provinces and cities including Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng and Thanh Hóa.

Authorities say expanding supply through new projects is key to stabilising prices and improving housing access for eligible low- and middle-income households as well as public security personnel. — VNS