Traffic accidents decline nationwide in early 2026

HÀ NỘI — Traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries declined nationwide in the first two months of 2026 compared with a year earlier, official data show, although deaths edged up slightly in February.

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, from December 15, 2025 to February 14, 2026 authorities recorded 3,018 traffic accidents across the country, leaving 1,804 people dead and 1,831 injured. The figures represent a year-on-year decrease of 443 accidents, 106 fatalities and 462 injuries.

Road traffic continued to account for the vast majority of cases, with 2,990 accidents causing 1,783 deaths and 1,827 injuries. Compared with the same period in 2025, this marked a fall of 436 accidents, 102 fatalities and 460 injuries.

Rail transport recorded 18 accidents, leaving 15 people dead and three injured, down six cases year on year.

Inland waterways saw 10 accidents, resulting in six deaths and one injury, a decrease of one case and three fatalities, while the number of injuries remained unchanged. No maritime accidents were reported during the period.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam recorded 33 safety reports, with no serious incidents. Five cases were attributed to technical faults and three to pilot error.

In February alone, there were 1,521 traffic accidents nationwide, killing 905 people and injuring 923. While the number of accidents fell by 105 cases and injuries dropped by 207 compared with February 2025, fatalities increased by eight.

Road accidents accounted for 1,508 cases in the month, causing 897 deaths and 922 injuries, down 98 accidents and 204 injuries but up 14 fatalities year on year.

Railways recorded 10 accidents, leaving eight people dead and one injured, six fewer cases than in the same month last year.

Inland waterways reported three accidents with no casualties, while no maritime accidents were recorded.

In aviation, February saw five incidents, up two year on year, including three linked to technical faults and two to pilot error. — VNS