Australian Governor-General hails Vietnamese contributions at Sydney Tết

SYDNEY — Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn has praised the Vietnamese community’s strong contributions to her country over the past 50 years during her visit to the 2026 Tết (Lunar New Year) Fair at Fairfield Showground, Sydney's Greater Western.

The visit marked the first time an Australian Governor-General had attended the event, where she extended New Year greetings to the community.

Mostyn highlighted that the over 320,000 Vietnamese people in Australia form an integral part of the country’s success, noting that Tết celebrations help preserve culture while strengthening solidarity, mutual understanding and strength of Australia’s multicultural society.

She toured booths, enjoyed traditional performances and interacted with children, saying she felt proud to join the festive gathering.

The Governor-General stressed diversity is one of Australia’s greatest strengths and that people's sharing of their homelands' cultural heritage in a modern Australia enriches the country’s common identity and promotes national cohesion.

Recalling her 2025 visit to Việt Nam, she noted growing bilateral ties, from education to economic cooperation, and affirmed that Australia’s success story would be incomplete without the Vietnamese community’s contributions.

She also wished the community a happy new year and expressed hope for a harmonious society built on respect, peace and shared values. — VNA/VNS