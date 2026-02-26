Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Weaving dreams in the digital age

February 26, 2026 - 10:37
From online sales to reviving traditional crafts, ethnic minority women in the northern province of Sơn La are using technology to reshape their lives and preserve their heritage.

see also

More on this story

Society

Key economic indicators set for 2026

The Government has called on all ministries, sectors, and localities to focus on achieving national GDP growth of 10 per cent or higher in 2026, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances.
Society

Việt Nam makes scientific strides in decoding ancient human genomes

The achievement, made by researchers from the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), not only opens up new research directions into the evolutionary history of human populations but also provides valuable genetic data to help clarify links between ancient and modern populations in the region.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom