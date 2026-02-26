Politics & Law
Home Society

Train–truck collision in Hà Nội leaves one dead, one injured

February 26, 2026 - 08:15
A collision between a passenger train and a cargo truck in Hà Nội on Wednesday evening left the truck driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured.
Rescue teams move quickly to assist victims and clear the accident site. — VNA/VNS Photos Trung Nguyên

HÀ NỘI — A truck driver was killed and a pedestrian seriously injured after a passenger train collided with a lorry in Hà Nội on Wednesday evening, local police said.

The accident happened at about 7:51pm on Wednesday at kilometre 15+700 of the North–South railway line, in Ngọc Hồi Commune.

An SE train travelling from Văn Điển to Thường Tín crashed into a truck with registration number 29H-792.88 at a level crossing serving local residents.

The truck is badly damaged following the collision.

The truck driver died at the scene, while a pedestrian suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Nông nghiệp (Agriculture) General Hospital for emergency treatment.

The force of the impact pushed the truck about 70 metres along the track, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Dozens of metres of railway barrier are damaged in the collision.

Police said traffic and rescue forces were quickly deployed to secure the site, divert traffic and support rescue operations, while investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.

By more than 10pm the same evening, authorities had cleared the truck from the railway line and traffic was restored. The train later moved to Thường Tín Station to change its locomotive before continuing its journey. — VNS

Railway workers are quickly on site to repair the damaged track after the crash.
