Việt Nam intensifies efforts to have EC’s “yellow card” on seafood exports lifted

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Wednesday signed an official dispatch, ordering urgent preparations for the fifth inspection by the European Commission (EC) and reaffirming Việt Nam's determination to have the “yellow card” warning on its seafood exports removed.

The official dispatch, sent to relevant ministries and coastal localities, noted that over the past nearly eight years and four previous inspections, Việt Nam has yet to have the warning related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted. The EC's inspection delegation is expected to visit Việt Nam for the fifth time in early March. The outcome will be decisive in whether the “yellow card” is lifted or escalated to a “red card.”

The Prime Minister requested ministers, heads of sectors and leaders of coastal provinces to regard the fight against IUU fishing as a top priority, directly overseeing the implementation of 123 assigned tasks. These focus on five key areas in line with the EC's recommendations: improving the legal framework; managing the fishing fleet; monitoring, inspection and surveillance; ensuring seafood traceability; and strengthening law enforcement and sanctions.

From now until March 9, ministries and key coastal localities will conduct peak inspections under Decision No. 515/QĐ-BNNMT to address outstanding issues. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Việt Nam's mission to the EU to prepare comprehensive working agendas, documentation and evidence for the EC delegation at all levels.

The Ministry of Public Security was tasked with expediting investigations and prosecutions of criminal IUU fishing cases, strictly managing vessels and fishermen at their places of residence, and integrating vessel and crew monitoring with the national population database. It will soon deploy a system to manage vessel entry and exit via the VNeID platform to supervise fishing activities.

The Ministry of National Defence will direct the border guard force to tighten control over vessel departures and arrivals, prevent unqualified vessels from operating and intensify patrols in overlapping maritime areas to avoid new violations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology must urgently finalise and synchronise fisheries databases and software systems, including the national fisheries database, the vessel monitoring system (VMS), e-logbooks and violation records, ensuring accurate, unified and verifiable data before March 6.

Provincial authorities are requested to prepare complete and consistent reports, taking full responsibility for any shortcomings that could affect the country’s efforts to have the EC's warning removed. — VNA/VNS