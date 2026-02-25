Key economic indicators set for 2026

The Government has called on all ministries, sectors, and localities to focus on achieving national GDP growth of 10 per cent or higher in 2026, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances.
The achievement, made by researchers from the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), not only opens up new research directions into the evolutionary history of human populations but also provides valuable genetic data to help clarify links between ancient and modern populations in the region.
At around 2pm on Monday, during a routine coastal patrol, officers from Đà Nẵng Military Command discovered a local man, residing in Hòa Khánh’s Residential Group 24, operating a flycam within a no-fly zone.
The report emphasises that SSE should be regarded as an essential component in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at both national and local levels, especially as Việt Nam pursues equitable growth and comprehensive social development.
Hà Anh Đức, Director of the ministry's Medical Service Administration, said institutional reform had been identified as a central priority to create a coherent legal framework capable of meeting the sector’s development needs in a new phase.
Since the beginning of 2025, Minh Châu Commune has taken the lead in rolling out a comprehensive healthcare programme for its entire population, aligning with the Party’s direction on providing annual health check-ups for every citizen.
In Hà Tĩnh central province, a growing number of young doctors are choosing to work at grassroots health facilities, bringing modern skills and renewed commitment to local care. Their dedication is not only improving treatment capacity but also strengthening public trust, helping patients access quality healthcare closer to home.