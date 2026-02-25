Politics & Law
Key economic indicators set for 2026

February 25, 2026 - 16:37
The Government has called on all ministries, sectors, and localities to focus on achieving national GDP growth of 10 per cent or higher in 2026, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances.

Society

Việt Nam makes scientific strides in decoding ancient human genomes

The achievement, made by researchers from the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), not only opens up new research directions into the evolutionary history of human populations but also provides valuable genetic data to help clarify links between ancient and modern populations in the region.
Society

Young doctors return to strengthen grassroots healthcare

In Hà Tĩnh central province, a growing number of young doctors are choosing to work at grassroots health facilities, bringing modern skills and renewed commitment to local care. Their dedication is not only improving treatment capacity but also strengthening public trust, helping patients access quality healthcare closer to home.

