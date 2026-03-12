A miraculous recovery

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Four months ago, three-year-old Minh was on the brink of death after a drowning accident. Doctors warned his family that there was little hope and that he could be left in a vegetative state. Refusing to give up, his family brought him to Hồng Ngọc - Phúc Trường Minh Hospital, where doctors, nurses and therapists began an intensive course of treatment and rehabilitation.