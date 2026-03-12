A miraculous recovery

Four months ago, three-year-old Minh was on the brink of death after a drowning accident. Doctors warned his family that there was little hope and that he could be left in a vegetative state. Refusing to give up, his family brought him to Hồng Ngọc - Phúc Trường Minh Hospital, where doctors, nurses and therapists began an intensive course of treatment and rehabilitation.
Cooperation between Việt Nam and the EU could help both sides tap new opportunities in the rapidly expanding AI sector, said Vice President of the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association in Belgium and Luxembourg (ViLaB) Dr Nguyễn Duy Cừ.
In the days leading up to the 16th National Assembly and HCM City People's Council (2026–31 term) elections, administrative units have been hard at work to make sure disadvantaged people get to exercise their voting rights.
HCM City authorities are seeking to strengthen fisheries oversight to ensure strict compliance with regulations as Việt Nam prepares for the fifth on-site inspection by the European Commission to check illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Youth Union units in HCM City are launching creative communication campaigns to help young voters better understand the upcoming elections to the National Assembly and People’s Council for the 2026–31 term on March 15.