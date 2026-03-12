Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

A miraculous recovery

March 12, 2026 - 18:09
Four months ago, three-year-old Minh was on the brink of death after a drowning accident. Doctors warned his family that there was little hope and that he could be left in a vegetative state. Refusing to give up, his family brought him to Hồng Ngọc - Phúc Trường Minh Hospital, where doctors, nurses and therapists began an intensive course of treatment and rehabilitation.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom