HCM City to apply unified GIS-based house numbering software

HCM CITY — HCM City will deploy a unified software system for house numbering and nameplate installation across the city as part of efforts to standardise urban management and accelerate digital transformation.

Under a directive conveyed by municipal People's Committee vice chairman Bùi Xuân Cường, the municipal People’s Committee chairman has assigned the city Digital Transformation Centre to take the lead in researching, assessing, developing, selecting and finalising a shared Geographic Information System (GIS)-based software application for citywide use.

The centre will serve as the focal technical agency responsible for ensuring consistency, synchronisation, connectivity and data sharing among relevant departments and local authorities in line with regulations.

Implementation is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, following a comprehensive review of existing models.

Currently, a GIS-based house numbering application is being piloted in An Khanh Ward.

If the system meets all professional and technical requirements, including uniform standards, connectivity and data-sharing capabilities, the city will consider expanding it for use across all districts.

If it also proves capable of shortening the implementation timeline, authorities will prioritise upgrading the existing system instead of developing a new one.

Otherwise, a new software system will be developed in accordance with regulations.

The city’s Department of Construction has been tasked with coordinating closely with the Digital Transformation Centre to review and standardise internal procedures and administrative processes related to the issuance of house number certificates.

The department will also provide professional guidance, technical standards, and review and standardise housing data to ensure the software meets state management requirements under relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Construction.

Meanwhile, people’s committees of wards and communes and special zones are required to provide local data and participate in on-site assessments.

They will assign personnel to support surveying, development, testing and operation of the system.

Once officially launched, local authorities must ensure regular and continuous data updates.

According to municipal authorities, the shared GIS platform is expected to standardise house numbering and resolve long-standing inconsistencies, including overly long and confusing addresses.

It will help build a comprehensive urban database to support more effective city management.

It will support more effective urban governance, administrative reform and the city’s broader digital transformation agenda. — VNS