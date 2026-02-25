Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Motorbike taxi driver admits overcharging foreign tourist in Hà Nội

February 25, 2026 - 18:37
A Hà Nội motorbike taxi driver has admitted overcharging a US tourist after taking her on a deliberately extended route across the capital, prompting swift police intervention.
Motorbike taxi river P.V.L., was summoned by Hoàn Kiếm Ward Police for reported overcharging of foreign tourist. 

HÀ NỘI — A motorbike taxi driver in Hà Nội has admitted taking a foreign passenger on a deliberately extended route before charging VNĐ1 million (US$38) for a 7-kilometre journey, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Hoàn Kiếm Ward Police summoned P.V.L., born in 1964 and residing in Nghia Đô, Hà Nội, for questioning over allegations that he overcharged a foreign tourist – an incident that drew widespread attention on social media.

Earlier, authorities received a complaint from Clarissa April, a United States national, who reported being taken through multiple streets on an unnecessarily long route and charged an unusually high fare by a motorbike taxi driver on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the report, police coordinated with relevant units to conduct an investigation and verification.

The driver involved was identified as P.V.L. At the police station, L. admitted that he had picked up the female tourist outside the Việt Nam Museum of Ethnology to drive to Tràng Tiền Street in the Old Quarter area, but arbitrarily changed the agreed route, transporting her along a different itinerary from the original plan before charging VNĐ1 million for the trip.

The man reportedly took April to a number of popular tourist spots in the capital, including the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and the train cafe street, unprompted.

During the working session with authorities, L. acknowledged his violation, pledged not to repeat the offence, issued an apology to the tourist, and refunded the full amount of VNĐ1 million to Clarissa April.

Clarissa confirmed that there was no threatening involved and has gladly paid back L. VNĐ200,000 – the agreed amount for the original journey, and thanked Hoàn Kiếm Police for their active support. — VNS

American citizen Clarissa April received back VNĐ1 million from Hoàn Kiếm Police. 

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Key economic indicators set for 2026

The Government has called on all ministries, sectors, and localities to focus on achieving national GDP growth of 10 per cent or higher in 2026, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances.
Society

Việt Nam makes scientific strides in decoding ancient human genomes

The achievement, made by researchers from the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), not only opens up new research directions into the evolutionary history of human populations but also provides valuable genetic data to help clarify links between ancient and modern populations in the region.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom