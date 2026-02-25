Motorbike taxi driver admits overcharging foreign tourist in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A motorbike taxi driver in Hà Nội has admitted taking a foreign passenger on a deliberately extended route before charging VNĐ1 million (US$38) for a 7-kilometre journey, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Hoàn Kiếm Ward Police summoned P.V.L., born in 1964 and residing in Nghia Đô, Hà Nội, for questioning over allegations that he overcharged a foreign tourist – an incident that drew widespread attention on social media.

Earlier, authorities received a complaint from Clarissa April, a United States national, who reported being taken through multiple streets on an unnecessarily long route and charged an unusually high fare by a motorbike taxi driver on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the report, police coordinated with relevant units to conduct an investigation and verification.

The driver involved was identified as P.V.L. At the police station, L. admitted that he had picked up the female tourist outside the Việt Nam Museum of Ethnology to drive to Tràng Tiền Street in the Old Quarter area, but arbitrarily changed the agreed route, transporting her along a different itinerary from the original plan before charging VNĐ1 million for the trip.

The man reportedly took April to a number of popular tourist spots in the capital, including the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and the train cafe street, unprompted.

During the working session with authorities, L. acknowledged his violation, pledged not to repeat the offence, issued an apology to the tourist, and refunded the full amount of VNĐ1 million to Clarissa April.

Clarissa confirmed that there was no threatening involved and has gladly paid back L. VNĐ200,000 – the agreed amount for the original journey, and thanked Hoàn Kiếm Police for their active support. — VNS