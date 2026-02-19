In Landmark $22.5 Billion Deal, Sun Group's Airline Orders 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

The signing ceremony, held in Washington, D.C., was witnessed by Việt Nam's Party General Secretary To Lam and senior leaders from both nations, highlighting the strategic importance of the transaction. This landmark agreement not only paves the way for Sun Phu Quoc Airways to establish a comprehensive intercontinental network but also reinforces the proactive and growing role of Vietnamese enterprises within the global aerospace value chain.

Establishing a strong foundation for intercontinental flights

The choice of the cutting-edge 787-9 Dreamliner signals Sun Phu Quoc Airways' ambitious vision to become a major player in long-haul aviation. Renowned as a "revolution in modern air travel," the 787-9, with its capacity for approximately 296 passengers and an impressive range of 14,010 kilometers, is perfectly suited for this mission.

The aircraft's ability to operate non-stop flights for up to 16 hours will empower the airline to launch direct routes, effectively creating an "air bridge" connecting the idyllic island of Phú Quốc with key global hubs. Destinations on the horizon include major cities in the United States, key economic and tourism centres across Europe (such as the UK, France, and Germany), the Middle East, CIS countries, Japan, and Australia.

Beyond its operational prowess, the 787-9 offers a 20-25% improvement in fuel efficiency and reduced emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft, aligning with the airline's commitment to sustainable growth.

This strategic investment is a cornerstone in realising Sun Group's "Resort in the Sky" concept, which aims to elevate a five-star leisure experience to 10,000 meters. As Phú Quốc becomes a direct gateway to the world, it is poised to emerge as an independent and prominent destination on the global aviation map.

“Our partnership with Boeing lays a solid foundation for building a world-class airline that is fully integrated with the luxury tourism and hospitality ecosystem Sun Group is developing,” said Mr. Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group. “We selected the Boeing 787-9 not only for its superior operational performance but because it is the ideal aircraft to realise our vision of bringing Phú Quốc to the world and bringing the world to Phú Quốc.”

A Catalyst for Balanced and Sustainable US-Việt Nam Trade

The $22.5 billion transaction carries immense weight, particularly as Việt Nam currently stands as the seventh-largest trading partner of the United States, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $171 billion.

This deal does more than just enhance Sun Phú Quốc Airways' operational capabilities; it injects value directly into the U.S. aerospace manufacturing and services supply chain. The order is expected to support thousands of jobs and bolster production across Boeing's facilities, while simultaneously fostering confidence and promoting sustainable economic cooperation between the enterprises of both nations.

Enhanced connectivity through these non-stop flights will serve as a powerful catalyst for tourism, investment, and trade flows. By effectively shrinking the geographical distance, this investment in a modern widebody fleet transcends a mere commercial decision; it is a strategic component in enhancing Việt Nam's national competitiveness and strengthening a stable, balanced, and enduring economic relationship with the United States.

“Today, we celebrate the order for up to 40 787 Dreamliners, which is a pivotal moment as your first direct purchase and Việt Nam's largest Boeing widebody order,” said Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This order reflects a clear vision to connect Phú Quốc with the world and build a premium full-service carrier. The 787 Dreamliner is uniquely suited for this mission.”

According to Boeing's market forecast, Việt Nam is projected to be the fastest-growing aviation market in Southeast Asia, with an annual growth rate of nearly 8% through 2030. With plans to expand its fleet to 100 aircraft by that time, Sun Phu Quoc Airways is strategically positioned to capture the rising wave of premium travel, contributing to the sustainable global ascent of tourism in both Phú Quốc and Việt Nam.

As Việt Nam's first airline named after an island destination, Sun Phu Quoc Airways operates on a "resort aviation" model, utilising a hub-and-spoke network to connect Phú Quốc directly with domestic and international tourism and economic centers.

This model offers competitive fares and a seamless travel experience integrated with the Pearl Island's vibrant ecosystem. The airline has rapidly established itself as a formidable player, achieving a fully integrated operational ecosystem and completing all key certifications from the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam in record time. In less than six months since its milestone launch on August 10, 2025, the airline expanded its fleet to 10 aircraft and achieved the highest on-time performance among domestic carriers in December 2025 and January 2026.

Looking ahead, the airline plans to further expand its international footprint by the end of 2026, connecting Phú Quốc to destinations including Taipei and Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China); Seoul and Busan (South Korea); Bangkok (Thailand); Singapore; Hong Kong; and Mumbai and New Delhi (India).

With this record-breaking agreement with Boeing, Sun Phu Quoc Airways has unequivocally affirmed its formidable potential and its position as a dynamic and ambitious force in the global aviation industry.