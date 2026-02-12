Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

FE CREDIT rolls out nationwide pre-Tết community engagement programme

February 12, 2026 - 09:00
HCM CITY — FE CREDIT has launched a series of pre-Tết (Lunar New Year) community engagement activities across 20 provinces and cities nationwide, bringing festive spirit to traditional markets, motorbike dealerships and cafés while offering practical consumer finance solutions to help people prepare for the holiday.

FE CREDIT is running its nationwide pre-Tết (Lunar New Year) community engagement programme to support customers preparing for the holiday. — Photo courtesy of the company

The programme, called “Rước Tết đoàn viên – Tân niên như ý” (Welcoming a Reunion Tết – A New Year of Fulfilment), has been organised at nearly 80 locations, including markets and motorbike retailers in localities such as Đồng Nai, Vĩnh Long, Cần Thơ, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Nghệ An, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa and Phú Thọ.

At FE CREDIT booths, visitors are able to take part in interactive games, receive New Year gifts and access on-site consultations on consumer finance products tailored to different needs during the peak spending period ahead of Tết.

According to FE CREDIT, the activities aim to support customers during the year-end period through fast,credible and easily accessible financial solutions, enabling them to better manage expenses, complete last-minute plans and prepare for family reunions during the most important holiday of the year.

At a traditional market in Lâm Đồng Province, trader Nguyễn Hồng Hạnh, 45, said the days leading up to Tết are usually the busiest time of the year, but rising living costs and slower business have made this year more challenging.

“The solutions introduced are suitable for my situation and come with attractive incentives. I will consider them carefully so I can better manage expenses before Tết,” she said.

Similarly, Hồ Anh Tuấn, 32, a worker in Biên Hòa City, Đồng Nai Province, said he decided to purchase a motorbike on instalment after receiving advice from FE CREDIT staff.

“With my income this year, I hesitated to buy a new bike. But the clear repayment plan and helpful consultation helped me make a decision so my family can travel home safely for Tết,” he said.

In addition to on-site activities, FE CREDIT has expanded its outreach through a series of large-scale livestreams, allowing busy customers to explore financial products such as personal loans and two-wheeler loans, as well as FE ONLINE 2.0, the company’s financial multifunction application for loan registration and management.

The livestreams were designed to encourage interaction, combining product information with games and giveaways, helping to bring the festive atmosphere of Tết closer to online audiences.

Alongside the community engagement activities, the company is also running a promotion campaign from January 1 to March 15, with a total value of more than VNĐ3 billion (US$116,000) and nearly 3,000 gifts, including gold vouchers, electric motorbikes, banking accounts and e-vouchers.

By combining in-person community engagement events with digital platforms and attractive incentives,the company aims to accompany customers in welcoming the 2026 Tết season with both material comfort and peace of mind, stepping into the new year with renewed hope.

