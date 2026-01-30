Australian magazine names Phú Quốc among 2026’s most memorable destinations

According to Gourmet Traveller, as many traditional European seaside destinations struggle with overtourism and a loss of local character, global travellers, particularly from Australia, are increasingly gravitating towards places that retain their natural authenticity, are easily accessible, yet distinctly different. Phú Quốc sits squarely within this shift and has earned its place among the world’s top trending destinations for 2026, alongside internationally renowned names such as Okinawa (Japan) and Sardinia (Italy).

As Việt Nam’s largest island, Phú Quốc boasts more than 150 kilometres of coastline, long stretches of white sand, turquoise waters, and a rich coral ecosystem. The magazine notes that the island’s appeal lies in its ability to deliver a complete island experience without forcing visitors to choose between comfort and nature.

One of Phú Quốc’s most iconic experiences highlighted by the Australian publication is the Hòn Thơm cable car - the world’s longest three-wire, sea-crossing cable car. From hundreds of metres above sea level, visitors can take in sweeping views of the An Thới archipelago, where crystal-clear waters, scattered islets, and coral reefs form a pristine natural panorama.

The journey often continues with island-hopping tours, diving, and snorkelling, among the most immersive ways to explore the core of the UNESCO-recognised World Biosphere Reserve.

Gourmet Traveller also praises Phú Quốc’s growing portfolio of luxury resorts, managed by some of the world’s leading hospitality brands. The magazine describes these properties as carefully curated “experience pieces” designed for different types of travellers – from romantic retreats for couples to secluded resorts ideal for family holidays.

All are integrated into the island’s natural landscape rather than overwhelming it. Among its recommendations are JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay Resort for couples and Premier Village Phú Quốc Resort for families.

In terms of accessibility, Phú Quốc is considered more convenient than many other tropical islands in the region. Phú Quốc International Airport offers direct flights to Hồ Chí Minh City, Hà Nội, and several major Asian cities, significantly streamlining travel. Many high-end resorts also provide airport transfers, ensuring a seamless experience from arrival.

As for the best time to visit, Gourmet Traveller recommends the period from October to April of the following year – Phú Quốc’s most favourable season, marked by mild weather, calm seas, and gentle sunshine, making it especially attractive for travellers from temperate climates seeking a winter escape.

Phú Quốc’s growing appeal is further reflected in data from Expedia, which reports a 53 per cent increase in searches related to the destination, placing the island among its “World Destinations of 2026”.

From the perspective of Australian media, Phú Quốc is steadily moving beyond the label of a conventional beach resort destination to become a holistic lifestyle experience, where luxury tourism is not separated from nature, but built upon the island’s sustainable ecological foundation.