Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches ticket sales for its first international route, bringing Phú Quốc closer to the world

The first Vietnamese full-service airline to operate the Phú Quốc – Taipei route

According to the announced plan, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will officially commence operations on the direct Phú Quốc – Taipei route on March 29, 2026. The route is expected to operate five round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a flight time of approximately three hours and 50 minutes.

The launch of this route marks a significant milestone, making Sun PhuQuoc Airways the first domestic full-service airline to directly connect Phú Quốc with Taipei (Taiwan - China) - one of Asia’s most dynamic economic and tourism hubs. The new direct service allows passengers to optimise both travel time and costs by eliminating transit stops, while offering competitively priced fares.

Following Taipei, the airline plans to expand its network to Kaohsiung from the third quarter of 2026, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening its presence in the Taiwanese market (China) and providing more travel options for passengers.

Special promotions to celebrate the launch

To celebrate its first international route, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is introducing unprecedented fare policies. Specifically, from January 21 to April 1, 2026, passengers purchasing tickets for flights departing from Phú Quốc to Taipei between March 29 and April 1, 2026, will enjoy a special fare of only VND1,586,000 per ticket (US$57) with taxes and fees included.

In parallel, during the first four weeks from the official sales launch, the airline will offer a 20 per cent discount on fares for tickets purchased via its website, mobile application, ticket offices in Vietnam, or authorised agents in Vietnam and Taiwan (China).

In particular, to stimulate group travel demand (MICE and family travel), Sun PhuQuoc Airways is offering an attractive free-ticket policy (excluding taxes and fees). From January 21 to June 30, 2026, groups of 10 passengers will receive one free ticket; groups of 20–29 passengers will receive two free tickets; and groups of 30 passengers or more will receive three free tickets.

A catalyst for tourism growth

Vietnam’s visa exemption policy for international visitors to Phú Quốc, allowing stays of up to 30 days since March 2024, enhances the island’s competitiveness, particularly for Northeast Asian markets such as Taiwan (China).

Beyond connectivity, Phú Quốc captivates visitors with its rare natural beauty: crystal-clear turquoise waters, creamy white sand beaches, and vast pristine forests. The island rivals the world’s most iconic tropical paradises, featuring a collection of globally acclaimed luxury resorts and unique tourism products. Highlights include the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island; Sunset Town, where nightly fireworks from the shows Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea make Phú Quốc the only destination in the world to host fireworks twice every night, 365 days a year; vibrant night markets such as VUI-Fest Bazaar and Sunset Bazaar; and iconic landmarks like the Kiss Bridge the world’s only 'non-touching' bridge.

In 2025, Vietnam welcomed nearly 21.2 million international visitors, with Taiwan (China) ranking among the largest source markets at approximately 1.2 million arrivals - third among Vietnam’s key international markets. Specifically in Phú Quốc, data from Phú Quốc International Airport shows that the island welcomed over 144,000 Taiwanese visitors in 2025, reflecting strong and stable demand from this market for Phú Quốc.

In 2026, An Giang Province aims to welcome 25 million visitors, an increase of 3.6 per cent compared to 2025, with international arrivals reaching approximately 2.12 million, up 11%. Expanding direct international air routes, particularly from key markets like Taiwan, is considered a critical driver in achieving these targets.

As the first Vietnamese airline named after an island, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is invested in and developed by Sun Group under a “hub-and-spoke” network model, directly connecting Phú Quốc with major tourism and economic centers domestically and internationally through nonstop flights, competitive pricing, and seamless experiences integrated with Sun Group’s island ecosystem. In less than five months, the airline has consecutively obtained three key certifications from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, including the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with an expanded scope covering international routes across Asia and the Middle East, the Approved Training Organization (ATO) certificate, and the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certificate. With the youngest fleet in Vietnam, five out of nine aircraft being newly delivered A321NXs (from its first aircraft delivery on August 10, 202,5 to February 2026), Sun PhuQuoc Airways has quickly established a stable operational foundation. This is clearly reflected in its on-time performance (OTP) of 93.5% in December 2025, the highest across Vietnam’s domestic aviation industry. These achievements serve as strong 'launch pads' for SPA to further enhance passenger experience while confidently and sustainably expanding international frequencies and routes.