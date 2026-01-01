Phú Quốc Airport welcomes first New Year flight from South Korea

At exactly 01:00 on January 1, 2026, flight W207 from Incheon (South Korea) landed at Phú Quốc International Airport. Right at the arrivals area, representatives of Phú Quốc International Airport extended a warm welcome along with the very best New Year wishes to all passengers.

Notably, the guests also received special gifts - experience vouchers for entertainment services at Sunset Town with a value of up to 1 million VND per guest.

Ms. Kim Min-soo from South Korea, one of the first passengers to arrive, happily shared: “This is my first time in Phú Quốc. We were truly surprised to receive New Year’s greetings and gifts from the airport right after stepping off the plane. I feel delighted and very excited about my first trip of the year.”

The welcome event took place as Phú Quốc had just concluded a year of exceptional growth. Over the past year, Pearl Island is estimated to have welcomed more than 8.1 million visitors, including nearly 2 million international arrivals, bringing in record revenue of nearly 44 trillion VND - more than double that of the previous year. On average, the island receives around 100 flights per day, with almost 50% being international services.

In line with the growth momentum of the destination, passenger throughput at Phú Quốc International Airport also increased by 44% compared to the same period last year and is expected to reach around 8 million passengers in 2026.

This strong growth especially from the South Korean market has been driven by the increasingly completed ecosystem of tourism, hospitality, and entertainment in the southern part of the island, alongside an expanding air network. Notably, the launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, positioned as an airline centered on Phú Quốc, has significantly enhanced connectivity to Pearl Island while optimizing travel costs.

Later the same day, Phú Quốc International Airport will officially be transferred to the operation of Sun Airport Corporation (SAC) of Sun Group. This milestone is considered strategic, promising to create a powerful boost not only for the Phú Quốc Special Administrative - Economic Zone but also for the long-term development of An Giang Province in a new era.