Additional 368 foreign investors granted securities trading codes in January

HÀ NỘI — Fresh momentum is building in Việt Nam’s capital market as new foreign participants continue to arrive, adding to a surge in trading activity and investor confidence. The Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC) announced that an additional 368 foreign investors and foreign-invested economic organisations owning more than 50 per cent of charter capital, including 18 organisations and 350 individuals, were granted securities trading codes in January.

VSDC also approved changes in information for 42 foreign investors, including two organisations and 40 individuals, and cancelled securities trading codes for seven foreign investors, including two individuals and five organisations.

According to VSDC, by the end of January, the number of securities trading accounts held by domestic investors had reached 12,066,115, including 12,046,814 individual accounts and 19,301 institutional accounts. Meanwhile, the number of securities trading accounts for foreign investors was 50,532, including 45,757 individual investor accounts and 4,775 institutional investor accounts.

In January, the Vietnamese stock market reached a significant milestone when the VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange surpassed the important psychological threshold of 1,800 points.

This development not only confirms the long-term upward trend after a period of intense accumulation at the end of 2025 but also reflects a clear shift in capital flows towards more sustainable and broader-based directions. — VNA/VNS