Vietnam Airlines invests $8.1b to develop fleet

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines on February 18 (US time) signed an agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737-8 single-aisle aircrafts valued at up to US$8.1 billion in Washington, DC, United States.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-level Vietnamese delegation during their official visit to the United States from February 18-20 to attend the opening session of the Gaza Board of Peace.

On the sidelines of the signing, the airline’s leadership also held discussions with Boeing regarding plans to invest 30 twin-aisle aircrafts in the near future, with a total estimated value exceeding $12 billion, in support of its international network expansion strategy.

Vietnam Airlines is scheduled to receive the 50 Boeing 737-8 aircrafts between 2030 and 2032, increasing its fleet to 151 aircrafts by 2030.

"Vietnam Airlines is taking a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to strengthening its capabilities, spanning fleet modernisation, financial resilience and the development of high-quality talent, to support our long-term growth ambitions," said Đặng Ngọc Hoà, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines.

"The investment in 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft marks a significant step in building a modern, fuel-efficient fleet while enhancing operational performance and elevating service standards to meet international benchmarks," Hòa said.

"This agreement also deepens the long-standing strategic partnership between Vietnam Airlines and Boeing, creating a strong foundation for our ambition to become a five-star international airline by 2030."

"We are proud to build on our partnership with Vietnam Airlines and support them as they pair the 737 MAX with the 787 Dreamliner to further scale regional networks and strengthen connectivity across Asia," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"The 737‑8's capabilities, economics and passenger experience make it an ideal airplane to support Vietnam Airlines' growth plans."

The development of its narrow-body fleet marks a strategic step towards expanding and modernising the fleet, improving operational performance and strengthening the airline’s competitiveness in its next phase of growth. The Boeing 737-8 aircrafts will be deployed on domestic and Asian regional routes to meet rising travel demand.

Vietnam Airlines aims to maintain double-digit average growth over the next five years, with total passenger traffic projected to reach 168 million and cargo volumes exceeding 2.25 million tonnes.

The investment in this aircraft type not only enhances service quality but also reflects Vietnam Airlines’ commitment to sustainable development, emissions reduction and fuel efficiency.

The carrier will therefore operate both leading modern twin-aisle and single-aisle aircraft families from Airbus and Boeing, reaffirming its operational capability in line with international safety and efficiency standards.

In doing so, the carrier continues to promote connectivity between Việt Nam, the region and the wider world, supporting national economic integration and development, and progressively realising its ambition of becoming a five-star international airline by 2030. — VNS