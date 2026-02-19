Party chief witnesses signing, exchange of Việt Nam–US contracts, cooperation agreements

WASHINGTON DC — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm witnessed the signing and exchange of contracts and cooperation agreements in key sectors such as science and technology, digital transformation, aviation and health care in Washington DC on the afternoon of February 18 (local time).

The total value of the signed and exchanged documents reached US$37.2 billion, reflecting strong and determined commitments from partners as bilateral relations enter a new stage of development.

Also attending the event were Politburo members: General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Secretary of Hà Nội's Party Committee; Lê Hoài Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Phạm Gia Túc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Office; along with members and alternate members of the Party Central Committee, leaders of central agencies and ministries, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng.

Representing the US were Michael George DeSombre, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and David Fogel, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng emphasised that after 30 years of normalisation of relations, Việt Nam and the US have become Comprehensive Strategic Partners for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development. The two countries have transformed historical differences into a bridge of lasting cooperation based on mutual respect and understanding, and joint efforts to look towards the future.

Cooperation agreements between business communities of both countries have made significant contributions to building a strong, substantive, and balanced relationship, he noted.

He affirmed that the Embassy of Việt Nam in the US pledges to continue serving as an active bridge, promoting policy dialogue, addressing obstacles, and providing the most favourable conditions for business cooperation between the two countries.

The signed and exchanged documents cover numerous important agreements in science and technology, digital transformation, aviation, and health care. Specifically, the Ministry of Science and Technology granted a licence to provide telecommunications services with network infrastructure (satellite fixed telecommunications network) to Starlink Services Việt Nam Co., Ltd.

Vietnam Airlines and Boeing signed a contract for the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The two sides are continuing to develop their long-term partnership through Vietnam Airlines’ first order of Boeing’s narrow-body aircraft. This order will support the airline’s efficient and sustainable growth strategy and enhance domestic and regional connectivity.

Sun Phu Quoc Airways also signed a contract to purchase 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing. The agreement will strengthen the airline’s long-haul operational capacity and help reinforce trust and promote sustainable bilateral economic cooperation between businesses of the two countries. Enhanced connectivity is expected to serve as a catalyst for tourism, investment, and trade flows between Việt Nam and the US.

In addition, Vietjet inked an agreement with Pratt & Whitney (a subsidiary of RTX Corporation) for the purchase of engines and maintenance services for 44 A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft powered by GTF engines. The carrier also signed a financing agreement with Griffin Global Asset Management for six Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

In the healthcare sector, Tâm Anh General Hospital and Mevion Medical Systems signed a contract to purchase the Mevion S250-FIT proton therapy system, currently the most advanced proton cancer radiotherapy system in the US.

Việt Nam becomes the first country in Asia to own this advanced system, opening up new prospects for safer and more effective cancer treatment. — VNA/VNS