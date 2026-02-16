Spring Fair 2026 opens broader prospects for Việt Nam-UAE trade cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) possesses extensive experience in organising international exhibitions and trade fairs, offering valuable lessons and cooperation opportunities for Việt Nam as it steps up consumer promotion and trade activities through the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026, according to Trương Xuân Trung, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in the UAE.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the Gulf region, Trung noted that the UAE's strategic geographic location positions it as a global trade crossroads.

Emirates such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah boast world-class exhibition and conference centres, seamlessly connected by major international airports and seaports, enabling businesses worldwide to participate with ease.

Rather than hosting isolated events, the UAE has developed professionalised event ecosystems centred on major recurring exhibitions such as Gulfood, GITEX Global, Dubai Airshow, Arab Health and Expo 2020 Dubai.

These events are international in scale, clearly themed and market-oriented, successfully attracting global buyers, sellers and investors.

Assessing potential UAE products for introduction at Việt Nam's trade fairs like the Spring Fair, Trung highlighted non-oil exports such as gold, jewellery and gemstones, aluminum (with the UAE ranking fifth globally), petrochemical products, plastics and copper.

The country is also emerging as a regional hub for pharmaceuticals and advanced technology solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI), smart city infrastructure and 5G connectivity.

In this regard, cooperation prospects are promising, particularly following the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in October 2025, and the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries in February 2026.

The agreement eliminates tariffs on 95 per cent of tariff lines, covering 99 per cent of Vietnam's export value, creating strong momentum for bilateral trade.

For Việt Nam, the UAE serves not only as a consumer market but also as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa.

Vietnamese agricultural products such as cashew nuts, pepper, cinnamon and rice have steadily gained market share, while aquatic products, including tra fish and tuna, are increasingly present in the UAE's hospitality sector. Electronics, garments and footwear also maintain competitive positions.

Nevertheless, challenges remain, including fierce competition, strict Halal certification requirements and differences in consumer preferences.

To address these issues, the Vietnam Trade Office in the UAE plans to intensify trade promotion, organise business delegations to major UAE exhibitions, conduct CEPA training sessions and facilitate connections with chambers of commerce and free zones such as Ajman Free Zone.

By leveraging the UAE's global logistics hub status and deep international linkages, both sides are well positioned to foster sustainable, mutually beneficial trade and investment ties in the years ahead. VNA/VNS