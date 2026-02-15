Vietnamese, Chinese products gain popularity: Trade Counselor

HÀ NỘI — Chinese high-tech products have widely entered the Vietnamese market, opening opportunities in distribution, installation, technical services and joint production, according to Việt Nam’s Trade Counsellor in China Nông Đức Lai.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing after the 2026 Spring Fair in Hà Nội, Lai said Chinese technology goods feature diverse models, modern functions and competitive prices, fitting Vietnamese consumers’ spending capacity.

He noted Vietnamese goods are also strengthening their presence in distribution and retail networks across many Chinese provinces and cities, gaining rising popularity.

Major exports include fresh farm produce such as durian, dragon fruit, banana and jackfruit; seafood including pangasius, lobster and crab; and processed products like cashew nuts, coffee, mung-bean cakes and shrimp crackers.

Herbal-based pharmaceuticals and cosmetics – including shampoo, toothpaste and medicated oil — are also gaining trust among Chinese consumers thanks to perceived safety and effectiveness.

To better tap the Chinese market, the Trade Office and the Vietnamese Embassy in China will implement targeted measures.

Trade promotion will prioritise business connectivity through specialised fairs and exhibitions, especially government-backed import expos. Activities will expand to northern and western China – areas where Vietnamese firms have limited access – while boosting product visibility and distributor matching.

On market research, information will be regularly shared with local authorities, associations and enterprises via Ministry of Industry and Trade channels to support more professional cooperation strategies.

In investment, efforts will focus on attracting Chinese firms to Việt Nam by promoting FDI incentives and introducing suitable industrial parks. Vietnamese businesses will also receive data, guidance and connections to Chinese partners when seeking opportunities in China. — VNA/VNS