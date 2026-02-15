Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese, Chinese products gain popularity: Trade Counselor

February 15, 2026 - 22:47
Vietnamese products have secured strong footholds in distribution and retail networks across numerous Chinese cities and provinces, where they enjoy growing consumer favour.

 

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in China NNông Đức Lai. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Chinese high-tech products have widely entered the Vietnamese market, opening opportunities in distribution, installation, technical services and joint production, according to Việt Nam’s Trade Counsellor in China Nông Đức Lai.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing after the 2026 Spring Fair in Hà Nội, Lai said Chinese technology goods feature diverse models, modern functions and competitive prices, fitting Vietnamese consumers’ spending capacity.

He noted Vietnamese goods are also strengthening their presence in distribution and retail networks across many Chinese provinces and cities, gaining rising popularity.

Major exports include fresh farm produce such as durian, dragon fruit, banana and jackfruit; seafood including pangasius, lobster and crab; and processed products like cashew nuts, coffee, mung-bean cakes and shrimp crackers.

Herbal-based pharmaceuticals and cosmetics – including shampoo, toothpaste and medicated oil — are also gaining trust among Chinese consumers thanks to perceived safety and effectiveness.

To better tap the Chinese market, the Trade Office and the Vietnamese Embassy in China will implement targeted measures.

Trade promotion will prioritise business connectivity through specialised fairs and exhibitions, especially government-backed import expos. Activities will expand to northern and western China – areas where Vietnamese firms have limited access – while boosting product visibility and distributor matching. 

A Vietnamese booth at a fair in China. — VNA/VNS Photo

On market research, information will be regularly shared with local authorities, associations and enterprises via Ministry of Industry and Trade channels to support more professional cooperation strategies.

In investment, efforts will focus on attracting Chinese firms to Việt Nam by promoting FDI incentives and introducing suitable industrial parks. Vietnamese businesses will also receive data, guidance and connections to Chinese partners when seeking opportunities in China. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam-China trade

see also

More on this story

Economy

Spring Fair helps promote Vietnamese brands and images: MoIT official

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vũ Bá Phú, director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), has described the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 as a success, saying the event not only created a vibrant Tết atmosphere but also delivered tangible trade promotion results.
Economy

Việt Nam - Canada ties gain fresh momentum

Việt Nam and Canada are deepening economic ties through stronger trade and legal cooperation. The Việt Nam Initiative for Strengthening Trade (VIST) is set to support business certainty and long-term investment between the two countries.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom