HCM City strengthens fintech and AI cooperation at WEF Davos 2026

HÀ NỘI — As digital finance, artificial intelligence and blockchain architecture increasingly shape the next phase of global economic development, technology ambitions are no longer measured solely by policy orientation, but also by the ability of enterprises to translate those ambitions into deployable systems. At the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos–Klosters, Switzerland, HCM City’s delegation sought to do both.

During the Davos programme, the city organised a series of side events aimed at strengthening international cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The mission was aligned with a broader external affairs strategy linked to the development of a new HCM City megacity, with the objective of promoting the metropolis as a dynamic economic centre and an attractive destination for innovation in Southeast Asia, while expanding partnerships with international organisations, governments, financial institutions and leading technology corporations.

The delegation, led by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoàng Nguyên Định, brought together senior representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the HCM City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), the executive body of the International Financial Centre (IFC), and enterprises operating at the intersection of finance and technology. Participating companies included Exabyte, alongside HD Bank, TTC AgriS, Sky Mavis and Tether.

Designed with clear focus and strategic orientation, the activities sought to optimise connectivity between the city and global partners through bilateral engagements, thematic policy dialogues, and public–private sector exchanges. Discussions concentrated on capital market development, green finance and digital finance linked to digital technologies, blockchain and digital assets – areas closely aligned with the city’s roadmap towards establishing an IFC.

From policy vision to operational platforms

Within this broader strategy, enterprises such as Exabyte illustrate how HCM City’s technology ambitions are being translated into concrete, deployable systems. Rather than remaining at the level of policy orientation, the company has developed a blockchain- and AI-based ecosystem aimed at real-world applications, particularly in areas aligned with the city’s priorities such as digital finance, supply-chain traceability and cross-border trade.

According to its January 2026 performance report, Exabyte has completed major infrastructure upgrades to its blockchain network, maintaining a stable throughput of one block per second with continuous 24/7 transaction processing. The company states that this foundation is sufficient to support large-scale commercial applications and real-time transaction demand.

Beyond infrastructure, Exabyte is positioning artificial intelligence as a second growth engine, with three major application streams nearing deployment. These include an AI-powered multilingual translation capability designed for integration into its Agrichain platform to support export activities; adaptive AI models for cryptocurrency and foreign exchange trading that analyse market movements and macro-economic news; and agentic AI systems for logistics aimed at automating decision-making, coordinating smart warehousing and optimising agricultural supply chains.

Built on a fully realised multi-tenant architecture with detailed authorisation matrices, the Agrichain platform is described as a comprehensive traceability solution supporting export standards, QR-based payments and legally compliant invoicing. The company states that the system is ready for commercialisation, with web production, pilot deployments and a mobile application rollout planned to synchronise user experience across devices.

From the city’s perspective, platforms such as Exabyte’s demonstrate how HCM City’s push towards an IFC and a digital economy can be anchored in practical, exportable technologies, reflecting the same pillars highlighted in the Davos agenda: fintech, data, AI and trusted digital systems.

Strengthening international cooperation

During the Davos programme, the HCM City delegation conducted multiple bilateral engagements with international partners to explore cooperation aligned with the city’s long-term development priorities. Meetings were held with representatives from international financial institutions, technology groups and innovation organisations to discuss collaboration in fintech, AI, blockchain and digital infrastructure.

These engagements reflect a broader effort to align HCM City with global technology flows while reinforcing the institutional foundations necessary for advanced digital industries.

The Davos mission, particularly the programme dedicated to the IFC, is expected to enhance HCM City’s global economic and financial profile, while laying an important foundation for attracting international resources, fostering long-term partnerships, and supporting rapid and sustainable development in the years to come. — VNS