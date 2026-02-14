Ministry drafts new criteria for national brand products to encourage innovation

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade is drafting a circular to establish a new set of criteria for the Việt Nam National Brand Programme, aiming to strengthen the competitiveness of domestic enterprises as the country works towards having more than 1,000 national brand products by 2030.

The ministry said the revised criteria are expected to reflect new development requirements and align with major national orientations on science and technology, innovation, international integration and private sector development in Việt Nam.

The draft also increases the weighting for innovation and pioneering capacity to encourage businesses to invest more strongly in technology, digital transformation and sustainable brand management.

In 2024, Việt Nam recognised 359 national brand products from 190 businesses. The country aims to have more than 1,000 national brand products by 2030. — VNS