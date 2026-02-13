A 5,300-ha specialised economic zone founded in Hải Phòng

Hà Nội — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on February 13 signed a decision approving the establishment of the Hải Phòng Specialised Economic Zone, which aims to boost hi-tech industry and services in the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

The zone stretches over 5,300ha in six communes: Thượng Hồng, Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Bắc Thanh Miện, Thanh Miện, Hải Hưng, and Bình Giang.

It comprises functional areas for industrial development, trade and services, a non-tariff zone and logistics services, a logistics centre, and an innovation centre.

The zone will capitalise on Hải Phòng’s industrial and services base and prioritise hi-tech and environmentally friendly industries linked to the city’s strengths.

It is also expected to enhance economic, trade and services connectivity with neighbouring localities and international markets, while ensuring national defence, security and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage.

The Government targets the zone to contribute around 3–4 per cent of Hải Phòng’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2030 and over 5 per cent in the following years.

It is expected to become a growth engine for both the northern port city in particular and the Red River Delta region in general.

Hải Phòng currently has two economic zones, including Đình Vũ–Cát Hải, covering 22,540ha, and Nam Hải Phòng, covering 20,000ha, together with a network of 43 industrial parks with a total area of 12,000ha.

The city also founded a free trade zone of 6,292ha last year. — VNS