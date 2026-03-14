Govt' supports Vietnamese businesses in Indonesia

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese officials and businesses have discussed measures to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Indonesia while supporting Vietnamese companies to expand investment and operations in the Southeast Asian country. The issue was raised at a meeting chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Cường in Hà Nội on March 13.

The meeting brought together the Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and representatives of several Vietnamese firms operating or exploring opportunities in the Indonesian market, including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Vingroup, TH True Milk, FPT Corporation and Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company.

Participants noted that economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Indonesia has grown strongly in recent years, building on seven decades of diplomatic relations. The momentum has accelerated since the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in March last year.

Two-way trade reached about US$17.2 billion last year, nearing the target of $18 billion set for 2028. Tourism exchanges have also rebounded, with around 203,000 Indonesian visitors travelling to Việt Nam in 2025 – more than double the number recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese enterprises have contributed significantly to these results through their expanding presence in Indonesia. Vingroup has begun developing an electric vehicle ecosystem in the country through the activities of VinFast, Xanh SM and V-Green.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air are operating flights connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with Jakarta and Bali. Other companies such as FPT Corporation, The Gioi Di Dong and TH True Milk are also studying opportunities to expand their operations in Indonesia.

Business representatives highlighted the support provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia in facilitating investment and business activities. They noted that Indonesia offers significant potential as the largest economy in ASEAN and a member of the G20, with a population of about 280 million and a large consumer market.

Deputy Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Cường praised Vietnamese enterprises for their efforts to expand investment and business activities in Indonesia, emphasising that economic diplomacy and development-oriented diplomacy remain key priorities of the ministry.

He called on businesses to maintain their pioneering and innovative spirit in order to strengthen economic connectivity between the two countries, bringing practical benefits to their people and contributing to the further development of the Việt Nam–Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, will continue accompanying Vietnamese enterprises with a people- and business-centred approach, helping them expand operations in regional and international markets, including Indonesia. — VNA/VNS