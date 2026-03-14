EU Commission starts investigation on Việt Nam's copper tubes

HÀ NỘI — The European Commission has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of coiled copper tubes and pipes from Việt Nam and several other countries, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

According to the notice issued by the European Commission, the investigation was launched following a complaint filed by the EU Copper Tubes Defence Committee, which represents copper tube manufacturers in the European Union. The products under investigation are coiled copper tubes and pipes classified under CN code ex 7411 10 90 (TARIC code 7411 10 90 10).

The complaint was lodged on 26 January 2026 by the EU Copper Tubes Defence Committee (‘the complainant’).

According to the complainant, imports from the countries concerned are being sold in the EU market at prices lower than their normal value, causing significant injury to the EU’s domestic copper tube industry. Under EU procedures, the investigation is expected to be completed within one year from the date of initiation, although the process may be extended but not beyond 14 months.

In the coming period, the commission is expected to select samples of exporting companies and send investigation questionnaires to relevant parties. The commission has already issued a sampling questionnaire as part of the investigation process.

Authorities emphasised that the level of cooperation from exporters during the initial stage of the investigation will play a key role in determining the dumping margin and the level of any anti-dumping duties that may be imposed.

If the investigation concludes that dumping has occurred and that it has caused material injury to the EU industry, the European Commission may impose provisional anti-dumping duties, followed by definitive measures on the products concerned. Under EU regulations, provisional anti-dumping duties may be introduced within seven to eight months from the date of initiation. The final conclusion of the investigation is expected within 12 to 14 months.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam has advised relevant producers and exporters to carefully review the information and documentation related to the case and cooperate fully with the European Commission. Enterprises are encouraged to provide accurate information and documents in accordance with the required procedures and deadlines, while maintaining close coordination with the authority to receive timely guidance and support during the investigation process. — VNS