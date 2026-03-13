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Home Economy

Vietnamese firms step up cooperation with international distribution chains

March 13, 2026 - 21:57
Connecting Vietnamese businesses with international distribution networks has long been a key part of government trade promotion programmes, helping firms place goods directly in global retail systems instead of exporting through intermediaries.

 

Representatives of Central Retail Vietnam and Lotte Plaza Market sign a distribution cooperation agreement at the networking event in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY —  A business networking programme linking more than 50 Vietnamese companies with international importers, including Lotte Plaza Market from the US and HomePlus from the Republic of Korea, took place in HCM City on March 13.

The event aimed to create a bridge for domestic firms to directly access global distribution systems and expand opportunities to bring Vietnamese products to the world market.

Hosted by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) and Central Retail Vietnam, the event gathered companies producing some of Việt Nam’s top export commodities. These included coffee, chocolate, spices, fish sauce, noodles, rice-based items, confectionery, dried fruit and aquatic products. Most showcased products met international standards such as GlobalGAP, HACCP, ISO and other strict requirements of global markets.

Nguyễn Thảo Hiền, deputy director of the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said connecting Vietnamese businesses with international distribution networks has long been a key component of government-led trade promotion programmes. These initiatives aim to help domestic companies place goods directly into global retail systems rather than exporting solely through intermediaries.

She added that such programmes have received strong support from a wide range of organisations, including domestic trade promotion agencies, international retail groups operating in Việt Nam and overseas distribution systems. T

hrough these activities, Vietnamese firms gain opportunities to understand market requirements, engage directly with importers and learn how to integrate products into global supply chains.

Paul Lê, vice president of Central Retail Vietnam, said the firm consistently prioritises activities that support Vietnamese enterprises in market development.

At the event, Central Retail Vietnam and Lotte Plaza Market signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the introduction of Vietnamese products into the latter’s retail network in the US. The agreement is expected to open up more opportunities for Vietnamese companies to access retail distribution in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

Alvin Lee, CEO of Lotte Plaza Market, said the Asian food sector in the US is currently valued at between US$60 billion and $80 billion. He noted that this represents a favourable moment for Vietnamese goods to expand their presence in the market.

Lee suggested building promotion strategies around signature national dishes. In Việt Nam’s case, phở is already widely recognised in the US, offering opportunities not only to export rice noodles but also related products such as seasonings and broths.

Representatives of the MoIT introduced this year’s Vietnam International Sourcing Expo, to be held in HCM City from September 3 to 5, aiming to connect Vietnamese firms with global buyers and distribution networks while helping improve production capacity and product quality. — VNA/VNS

Central Retail Vietnam Overseas Vietnamese business community distribution channels

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