Indices close the Snake year on a positive note

HÀ NỘI — As the Year of the Snake draws to a close, the stock market finished on a high note, with benchmark indices showing considerable gains.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index increased 10 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 1,824.09 points. This marked its third straight rally day.

The market faced a rocky start, dipping more than 23 points and falling close to the 1,790-point mark earlier in the trading day.

Across the HoSE, there were 193 gainers and 118 decliners. Volume exceeded 608.5 million shares, translating into a value of nearly VNĐ20.1 trillion (US$772.3 million).

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose by 0.58 points, or 0.23 per cent, closing at 257.06 points.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks in terms of market capitalisation, rose 2.17 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2.018.64 points. Up to 19 stocks in the VN30 basket ticked up, while seven went down and four stayed unchanged.

Key contributors to the rise included Vingroup (VIC), Techcom Securities (TCX), Vietinbank (CTG) and Gelex Electric (GEE), which together added over 4.7 points to the index.

The energy sector shone brightly, leading the market with a 1.63 per cent increase. Notable gains were seen in stocks such as Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) which surged 2.51 per cent, PV Drilling (PVD) up 3.02 per cent, Petrolimex (PLX) up 0.58 per cent, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) up 0.91 per cent and PVCHEM (PVC) 0.75 per cent, with only PV Coating (PVB) experiencing a decline.

The banking sector continued to be a cornerstone of market stability, showing strength during this year-end session.

Likewise, the securities sector rallied with several stocks posting significant increases, bolstering investor sentiment.

Conversely, stocks like BIDV (BID), FPT Corporation (FPT), Novaland (NVL) and Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) faced selling pressure, detracting more than two points from the index.

The information technology sector struggled the most, declining by 2.32 per cent.

Foreign transactions remained a positive force, with net purchases of over VNĐ196.17 billion on the HoSE and nearly VNĐ29 billion on HNX.

Wrapping up the Year of the Snake, the VN-Index maintained a position above 1,800 points, supported by stable demand and widespread capital inflow across various sectors, setting a positive tone for trading in the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year).

As the market transitions into the Year of the Horse, this resilience offers a solid foundation for further growth and investor confidence in the new year. — BIZHUB/VNS