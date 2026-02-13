Tết car rental prices surge nationwide

HÀ NỘI — Self-drive car rental prices have surged in the run-up to Tết (Lunar New Year), with customers often required to book long-term packages as demand outstrips supply.

Many customers are spending tens of millions of đồng to rent a car yet still may not find one to their liking. As Tết approaches, renters must accept prices two to three times higher than usual to secure a self-drive vehicle.

On streets lined with car rental offices in northern areas, customer traffic has increased significantly ahead of the holiday. In Hà Nội, rental rates have doubled compared with normal days.

Popular four-seat models such as the VinFast Fadil, Honda City, Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai Accent and Toyota Vios are priced at VNĐ1.2–1.6 million (US$46.5–62) per day.

Five- to seven-seat SUVs and MPVs such as the Kia Seltos, Mitsubishi Xpander, Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Innova, Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sedona are priced at VNĐ1.7–2.5 million per day.

Premium models like the Toyota Camry and Mercedes vehicles cost between VNĐ2–4 million per day. Among all segments, standard seven-seaters are the most popular due to their practicality and spaciousness.

With economic difficulties discouraging car purchases this year, many people still want a vehicle for holiday travel, pushing demand higher than usual, a rental agency employee told Người Đưa Tin (The Messenger) online magazine.

Limited supply has driven up rental rates, he said. In addition, higher management and maintenance costs, including repairs for scratches and accidents, have also contributed to price increases, he added.

In HCM City, prices have also risen compared with normal days. Budget models such as the Toyota Innova, Honda Civic and Toyota Fortuner start from more than VNĐ1 million per day. Premium vehicles such as BMW and Mercedes models cost VNĐ3–7 million per day for rental packages longer than seven days, while rentals under seven days are about 30 per cent more expensive.

Thành Nhơn from HCM City said that in previous years he paid only VNĐ800,000 to 1 million per day for a five-seat car; but this year the price has risen to VNĐ1.6 million per day.

As he searched for a car close to Tết due to a business trip, he was surprised by the doubled prices and stricter rental conditions, he said.

Meanwhile, Trần Đức Thuận in the Gò Vấp area said he had contacted several rental companies in recent days to find a car for his family trip during Tết but had been unsuccessful.

He was looking for a small automatic car priced at around VNĐ1.5 million per day for rental from the second to the fourth day of the Lunar New Year. However, most companies only offered 10-day packages at much higher prices.

Although self-drive rentals remain a popular choice for families during Tết, higher prices and vehicle shortages this year have made the service increasingly expensive. Many customers struggle to find suitable cars and may face risks if renting poorly maintained vehicles.

Notably, the Government recently issued Decree 336/2025/NĐ-CP, establishing a stricter legal framework for self-drive car rental services.

From March 1 this year, various procedural violations in rental transactions may be subject to fines of up to VNĐ60 million, aiming to address lax management and clarify responsibilities in case of incidents. — VNS